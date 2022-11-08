Late stops allow Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray to close out Spurs

The two men tasked with taking over in the clutch got by with a little help from their new friends Monday in San Antonio.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had their fingerprints all over the Nuggets’ late execution in a 115-109 win over the Spurs, improving the Nuggets to 7-3 on the season. The duo combined to score 10 of Denver's final 15 points to secure a third straight win.

The Nuggets took a timeout up two points after an offensive rebound with 1:11 left. They drew up a play to isolate their two-time Most Valuable Player on the right wing, and Jokic sunk a crucial mid-range jumper. After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came up with a key steal, Murray then found Aaron Gordon uncovered near the rim for an easy dunk that created the final margin of victory.

"We have a couple of defensive stoppers," Jokic told Altitude postgame. "That's why they came here, to make a difference, to change the game."

It was Murray’s sixth assist of the game and second in the final four minutes after the guard threaded a behind-the-back pass to Jokic for a dunk that put the Nuggets ahead by one. A Caldwell-Pope 3-pointer and Murray’s final bucket made sure the Nuggets would never trail after Jokic’s dunk with 3:48 left.

Murray finished with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and a couple of steals. Michael Porter Jr., who again staggered with the second unit at times, made 4 of 8 from 3 and added 24 points, while Bones Hyland (14) and Caldwell-Pope (11) also scored in double figures.

San Antonio wing Keldon Johnson led all scorers with 30 points.

Each team used an 8-0 run to take leads early in the first quarter, and the second quarter started with the game tied at 28. The Nuggets closed the first half on a 10-2 run to lead 65-62 at halftime. Denver stretched the lead to 11 late in the third before the Spurs closed the quarter on a 7-1 spurt to cut the Nuggets’ lead to five at the start of the fourth.

Denver held the Spurs to 20 points in the fourth to pick up a second win over San Antonio in three days.

Zeke Nnaji missed a second game after spraining an ankle last week but was on Denver’s bench in street clothes, while Ish Smith missed a third game with his calf strain.

What went right: The Nuggets managed to take the ball away more than they gave it away. The Nuggets forced the Spurs into 24 turnovers. Aaron Gordon led the defensive effort with four steals and a block. Jokic added three blocks and two steals, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recorded three steals. Bruce Brown, who helped the starters close the game, added a pair of blocks and one steal. The Nuggets also finished with 33 assists on the night.

What went wrong: The defense ran hot and cold, but the turnovers were a problem all night for the Nuggets. Denver finished with 20 turnovers. Bones Hyland had a team-high five turnovers, while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray recorded four apiece. There were offensive fouls, travels and shot clock violations mixed in with the more costly live-ball turnovers.

Highlight of the night: With the Spurs up three in the final two minutes of the second quarter, Nikola Jokic picked a Spurs pass off the ground and started the break. Jokic found Michael Porter Jr. trailing the play and found his sharpshooter for a four-point play that flipped the lead in Denver’s favor. It was Porter’s third made 3 in his first four attempts and Jokic’s sixth assist of the first half.

On deck: The Nuggets continue their four-game road swing with Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.