fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole

Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million

Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-ups

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday was the annual check-up day for Orlando's Lake Eola swans. Volunteers got their kayaks ready to corral the birds in the lake. They drove them toward the bank where the veterinarian was set up. "I was hoping for birds flying above and we're going to have...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction

Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

63 buildings in Volusia county deemed unsafe, evacuated after Nicole

Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Several cities in Volusia County including Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach, and Ponce Inlet have assessed over $481 million in damages after Hurricane Nicole — surpassing Ian's damage of $377 million. On Thursday, photos and videos showed startling footage...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. - An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. The lanes have since reopened. According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022

Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
FLORIDA STATE

