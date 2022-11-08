Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachfront property owners desperate for help in protecting property damaged by Hurricane Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - After losing homes and chunks of their property, some Florida residents living along the beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea are hoping there’s a way to protect what’s left. "We spent our life building what we’ve built in order to have this place. I want to keep it....
fox35orlando.com
Florida coastal residents desperate after Hurricane Nicole: 'Possibility of losing this house is real'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - People in Volusia County, Florida are worried their homes could collapse and are desperate for help. Cloe Krevich and her mom Melanie Marshall are worried their home could collapse into the sand, as their back deck already has. There is devastation to homes along the coast....
fox35orlando.com
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it did not snow overnight in Florida — although it appears to have. One part of St. Augustine looks like a winter wonderland, not because of snow, but because of sea foam. A FOX 35 News viewer sent a video showing massive amounts of...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes left heartbroken from Hurricane Nicole's destruction
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - At least two dozen beachfront houses have been deemed unsafe along Wilbur by the Sea. It has been difficult for residents living there trying to protect their homes. "We’ve had this home since 2014. My wife died suddenly, and it was always our dream," said Dan Epperson,...
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: 2 girls cause $350,000 in damage at foam and insulation company in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are facing burglary charges after deputies said they created "their own disaster" during Tropical Storm Nicole by vandalizing the Imperial Foam & Insulation company in Ormond Beach on Thursday, causing $350,000 in damage. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the...
fox35orlando.com
Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million
Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-ups
ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday was the annual check-up day for Orlando's Lake Eola swans. Volunteers got their kayaks ready to corral the birds in the lake. They drove them toward the bank where the veterinarian was set up. "I was hoping for birds flying above and we're going to have...
fox35orlando.com
Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion
New drone video captured by Brandon Clement, of LSM (Live Storms Media), and shared with FOX 35 News shows the scope of devastation along Florida's east coast caused by Hurricane Nicole. Several multimillion dollar beachside homes in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-by-the-Sea are collapsing due to erosion.
fox35orlando.com
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction
Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
fox35orlando.com
63 buildings in Volusia county deemed unsafe, evacuated after Nicole
Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Several cities in Volusia County including Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach, and Ponce Inlet have assessed over $481 million in damages after Hurricane Nicole — surpassing Ian's damage of $377 million. On Thursday, photos and videos showed startling footage...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
fox35orlando.com
Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
fox35orlando.com
2 injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. The lanes have since reopened. According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022
Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
