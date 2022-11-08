ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

‘Football fever’ hits Pekin ahead of home quarterfinal game

PEKIN (25 News Now) - City pride is high ahead of a massive football game this weekend at Pekin’s Memorial Stadium. The Pekin Dragons are 11-0 for the first time in school history under head coach Doug Nutter. They take on the Lake Zurich Bears this Saturday. Ahead of the game, downtown Pekin is decked out with signage supporting the team.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria Veterans Day tradition running strong

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students at East Peoria High School took off from the starting line in an annual tradition to honor veterans. More than thirty members of the high school’s wrestling team joined in the yearly “Veterans Day Run.” The team ran from the high school, nearly two miles away to the East Peoria VFW.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Voter turnout largely meets expectations in Central Illinois counties

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Across the area, turnout numbers are largely on par with what election officials expected, with one exception. Election leaders in Peoria County expected a turnout figure between 55 and 60 percent, in line with previous midterm elections. However, the final figure ended up being close to 50 percent. Executive Director Elizabeth Gannon says everything did go smoothly on Election Night.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Best-selling author visits students in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In a group effort between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Public Library, PPS students were visited by a New York Time’s Best-Selling Author. Childrens book author Sherri Duskey Rinker stopped by Franklin Primary School. Duskey Rinker presented her latest book, Construction Site: Farming...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Cold blast continues, tracking snow chances

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Flurries! The winter feel that was in the air on Saturday, will continue into the evening hours. Cloudy skies will be accompanied by the occasional flurry or two, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s after dinner time. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens to the low 20s. Another cold, below average day is on tap for Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Veterans Day arrived early for some Morton children

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Students at Morton’s Lettie Brown Elementary School opened their hallways to veterans to give them a special honor. They lined up and down the hall to give their own version of an honor flight reception. Armed with signs and flags students cheered the vets as...
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Annual 38th FOLEPI preparations Underway for Thanksgiving Night

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It is that time of year for holiday parades and events for families to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving and Now Christmas. Preparations for the FOLEPI parade are now moving into action with only 10 out of 35 floats getting final adjustments. Chairmen of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Celebrating heroes at the Peoria Veterans Day Parade

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Paradegoers braved the cold Friday morning to celebrate veterans from near and far. More than a dozen groups and floats made their way through Downtown Peoria to celebrate Veterans Day. When the parade stepped off at 10 a.m the temperature was just 36 with a wind chill in the 20′s.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Record warmth to 20 degrees below average

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We set record highs yesterday and today, but going forward we’ll see a huge drop in temperatures thanks to a cold front that’ll move through overnight. Highs tomorrow will be near 40, and that could be one of the warmer days in our forecast.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Casey’s offering veterans free coffee for the day

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Casey’s stands with veteran’s and asks their guests to do so too. For the month of November, they’re asking guest that visit any Casey’s store across the country to round up their total at the register. That money will be donated to Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots, two nonprofit organizations that serve service members, veterans and their families.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Christmas shoppers wanted for East Peoria Vendor and Craft Fair

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Small business owners in East Peoria are looking for those who busy making their way down their Christmas list. Saturday was the first day for the Craft and Vendor Fair at the East Peoria Festival of Lights building. The vendors included jewelry by Swarovski, homemade...
EAST PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy