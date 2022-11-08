ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Fontana Herald News

Two students are arrested at Montclair High School after video goes viral

Two students were arrested during an incident at Montclair High School on Nov. 10, according to the Montclair Police Department. At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the school regarding a viral video of a student in a classroom who was in possession of a handgun magazine which contained live ammunition. Officers quickly convened at the school, and as a precaution the school was placed on lockdown. The student depicted in the video along with a second student were both located and detained without incident.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Black Voice News

IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race

Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”

Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine

As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
IRVINE, CA

