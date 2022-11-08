Read full article on original website
LAUSD addresses parents about rising absences due to respiratory illness
Los Angeles County Public Health officials say this is the earliest start to flu season the county has seen in five years.
Two students are arrested at Montclair High School after video goes viral
Two students were arrested during an incident at Montclair High School on Nov. 10, according to the Montclair Police Department. At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the school regarding a viral video of a student in a classroom who was in possession of a handgun magazine which contained live ammunition. Officers quickly convened at the school, and as a precaution the school was placed on lockdown. The student depicted in the video along with a second student were both located and detained without incident.
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
2 Montclair HS students arrested after 1 was seen in video holding magazine with ammunition
Two 15-year-old students at Montclair High School were taken into custody Thursday morning after one of them was captured on video holding a magazine with ammunition, police say.
LA County health officials will 'strongly recommend' masks indoors if COVID cases continue rising
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Friday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
America’s safest city for 17th straight year
For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race
Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site
Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”
Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race
Early voting returns show Councilmember Rex Richardson with a 6.8 percentage-point lead in the Long Beach mayoral race over Councilmember Suzie Price. The post Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine
As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
HVAC company owner offers extra work van to family who had theirs stolen during OC chase
The owner of a Southern California HVAC company is going the extra mile to help an innocent family whose work truck was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase on Wednesday.
