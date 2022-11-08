Two students were arrested during an incident at Montclair High School on Nov. 10, according to the Montclair Police Department. At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the school regarding a viral video of a student in a classroom who was in possession of a handgun magazine which contained live ammunition. Officers quickly convened at the school, and as a precaution the school was placed on lockdown. The student depicted in the video along with a second student were both located and detained without incident.

