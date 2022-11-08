The Big Ten Conference announced Saturday that the Nov. 19 game between Nebraska and Wisconsin will kickoff at 11 a.m. CST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The Huskers will come into Senior Day with plenty of questions and looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Nebraska lost back-up quarterback Chubba Purdy to a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s loss to Michigan, and will be waiting to see if starter Casey Thompson, who hasn’t played since the second quarter of Nebraska’s loss to Illinois, is healthy enough to return to action. With both Thompson and Purdy out, the Huskers turned to third-string quarterback Logan Smothers against the Wolverines.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO