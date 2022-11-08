Read full article on original website
Kick time, TV info set for Nebraska and Wisconsin
The Big Ten Conference announced Saturday that the Nov. 19 game between Nebraska and Wisconsin will kickoff at 11 a.m. CST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The Huskers will come into Senior Day with plenty of questions and looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Nebraska lost back-up quarterback Chubba Purdy to a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s loss to Michigan, and will be waiting to see if starter Casey Thompson, who hasn’t played since the second quarter of Nebraska’s loss to Illinois, is healthy enough to return to action. With both Thompson and Purdy out, the Huskers turned to third-string quarterback Logan Smothers against the Wolverines.
1011now.com
Nebraska college football scores (Sat. Nov. 12)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 8 Nebraska teams played their final regular season games of the 2022 season today. Here’s how they did:
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
1011now.com
Huskers roll past Huskies, 79-48
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got a team-high 20 points from Allison Weidner on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. Weidner, a sophomore from Humphrey, Neb., added seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes of play.
1011now.com
Huskers lead wire-to-wire in 75-61 win over Omaha
CJ Wilcher scored a career-high 21 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska led wire-to-wire in a 75-61 win over Omaha Thursday night. Wilcher hit 8-of-12 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers, as Nebraska shot 50 percent and forced 16 Omaha turnovers. Wilcher’s 21 points topped his previous best of 17 against Auburn last December, and marked the second 20-point effort by a Husker in as many games.
1011now.com
Huskers face off against the Wolverines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road on Saturday, traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. The battle between two of college football’s most tradition-rich programs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time in Ann Arbor (2:30 p.m. CT) with television coverage on ABC.
1011now.com
Huskers ready for 300th consecutive sellout
The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will celebrate its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout when it hosts Iowa on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday’s match vs. Iowa will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
Christopherson: Back to the place never left – but hopefully soon with an Alberts quote in mind
NEAR ANN ARBOR, Mich.– Back to the scene of rock bottom. Or did we ever leave? Are Husker faithful stuck in a really bad episode of “Quantum Leap” and Scott Bakula just hasn’t shown up yet with Ziggy to correct this sour milk on a skunk’s mustache portion of Nebraska football history? That would almost make more sense than the reality of it.
1011now.com
Huskers announce 9-player signing class
Head coach Will Bolt announced Thursday the signing of nine student-athletes to make up the Nebraska baseball program’s 2023 signing class. Bolt, assistant coach Jeff Christy and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell have signed three players from Nebraska, one from California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and one from Canada.
Nebraska Football: Head coach search likely wrapped up, analyst says
On Friday afternoon, the big talk around the Nebraska football team was that Deion Sanders was the new head coach. While it seems unlikely that the rumor was true and that Prime Time is really coming here, there was at least part of that rumor that one Husker football watcher believes had a modicum of truth. He believes that the Cornhuskers have likely found their man and are just a few steps away from naming the new hire.
1011now.com
Husker volleyball team celebrates 300th consecutive sellout match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Volleyball Program celebrated its 300th consecutive sellout match on Friday, a streak that started in 2001. Before the rush of the first serve and the whooping of 8,200 fans after Nebraska’s first score, there’s an army of workers who served in their own way. They even had their own tunnel walk.
1011now.com
Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former TCU DE Ochaun Mathis Having Disappointing Season After Big NIL Deal at Nebraska
Over this past offseason, we saw NIL effectively turn into a free agency market as teams around the country were able to attract top-tier talent thanks to the help of deep-pocketed donors. One of those programs was Nebraska, which managed to lure in talented players from the Big 12 like...
1011now.com
Sports Overtime - Fri, Nov. 11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 12 of the 2022 High School football season and the NSAA State Semifinals are underway. Eddie Messel is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area. Aurora 40, Boone Central 19. Bennington 23, Waverly 7.
1011now.com
Nebraska vs. Omaha: Highlights & Postgame Interviews
LPS expands interview fair to those outside the district, amid nationwide teacher shortage. A hiring event scheduled for Friday will be the first time candidates outside of the pipeline can interview for jobs on the spot. Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10) Updated: 10 hours ago. Absentee ballots are still...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football ends season in Class A Semifinal loss to Westside
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island faced off against Class A top-seed Omaha Westside for a shot at a State Championship berth Friday. It was a rematch from earlier in the year, but unfortunately had the same result for the Islanders. The Warriors won 38-7 to end the...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
1011now.com
Omaha Press Club honors Gov. Ricketts with caricature
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is on the wall. The Omaha Press Club honored the two-term Nebraska governor Thursday night by unveiling a caricature drawing of Ricketts for its Barroom Floor faces gallery. The unveiling will take place during a ceremony that will also include a roasting of...
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
