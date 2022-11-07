Read full article on original website
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. Tuesday’s vote outcome means governors will continue wielding sole authority in Kentucky to convene special legislative sessions and set the...
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked...
Incumbent Dem Raoul wins AG race in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Democratic candidate Kwame Raoul has secured his second term as Illinois Attorney General. Raoul was elected in 2018 to replace former Attorney General Lisa Madigan. This election, he was running against Republican Thomas Devore and Libertarian Daniel Robin. Illinois Attorney General race. 94% of precincts reporting.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The governor cruised through...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.
KY temporarily relaxes restrictions for truck drivers helping with storm relief
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issued a temporary order to help emergency crews reach states in the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole more quickly. According to a Tuesday release, the order allows utility and debris removal crews to be exempted from limits on hours of driving and stops at weight stations.
Ballot printer issue causing delays at Reidland Middle School polls
McCracken County, KY — Some Reidland voters are experiencing delays at the polls due to an issue with the paper ballots. Local 6's Jane Kim spoke to County Clerk Jamie Huskey to get the details. According to Huskey, there's a ballot printing issue with the vendor, and that's causing...
Nicole strengthens to tropical storm en route to Bahamas
MIAMI (AP) — Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category...
Wake up Weather: 11/11/2022
Breezy Veterans Day with highs in the 60s and a sprinkle or two possible in Southern Illinois. Colder temperatures begin tomorrow, with highs in the 40s for most of the upcoming week.
