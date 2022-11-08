FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Star Volunteer Fire Department received report of a residential structure fire in North Pole on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at proximately 12:55 p.m. While fire fighters were putting out the fire, crews located an unresponsive female on the second story of the dwelling. She was taken to a local area hospital where she was declared deceased. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jenna Inman, from North Pole.

