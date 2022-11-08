Read full article on original website
Fairbanks School District and ESSA announce impasse in contract negotiations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association, a union which represents 750 district employees, have announced an impasse in contract negotiations. In a joint press release on Monday, November 7, the two groups agreed that the situation needs a mediator...
Festival Fairbanks hosts Veterans Day event at Westmark Hotel
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day in the United States, a holiday honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. Known as Armistice Day until 1954, the day marks the armistice and ceasefire between allied forces and Germany in 1918, ending World War I.
Troopers seize illicit narcotics and arrest lower 48 drug dealers in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three men from Arizona were arrested in Fairbanks for trafficking narcotics from the lower 48 to Interior Alaska on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Alaska State Troopers (AST), more than 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized. Troopers also confiscated 88 grams of heroin...
19-year old North Pole resident dies in house fire
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Star Volunteer Fire Department received report of a residential structure fire in North Pole on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at proximately 12:55 p.m. While fire fighters were putting out the fire, crews located an unresponsive female on the second story of the dwelling. She was taken to a local area hospital where she was declared deceased. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jenna Inman, from North Pole.
Make room for Movember, and men’s health
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November or “Movember” is in full swing. It is a month to raise awareness surrounding men’s health—specifically having conversations surrounding prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health. According to the American Cancer Society, aside from skin cancer, the prostate is the most...
