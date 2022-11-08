North Las Vegas Fire Department respond to house fire caused by illegal power being attached to home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a single-family house fire that was caused by illegal power being attached to the home.

On Monday around 2:15 p.m., NLVFD with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, according to NLVFD.

When crews arrived they extinguished the fire and were able to save the neighboring house. According to NLVFD, one resident was home during the fire and sustained minor smoke inhalation and severe leg burns.

House fire caused by illegal power attached to home (NLVFD)

The resident was taken to UMC by NLVFD, according to officials.

Fire investigator, Jeff Lomprey, was on the scene and said that the residents of the house brought in phantom wires to make an electrical box on the side of the house work illegaly, without permission of the energy company.

According to NLVFD, the fire was caused by the illegal power being attached to the ho,e.

