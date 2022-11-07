New Data Demonstrate AHA/ACC Guideline-directed CCTA ± FFRCT Precision Pathway is Superior to Traditional Testing

Read full article on original website
docwirenews.com
Anemia Associated With Increased Dementia Risk in CKD
Results of studies have suggested that anemia is a risk factor for dementia. Other study results have indicated that older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at increased risk for both anemia and dementia. However, according to Alain Koyama, ScD, and colleagues it is unclear how CVD influences the association between anemia and dementia.
docwirenews.com
Restored Blood Flow Reduces Pain and Increases QoL in Patients with PAD
Restoring blood flow to the legs – through surgery or less invasive modalities – reduces pain and enhances quality of life in people with peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a preliminary study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022. “This is the first-ever randomized...
docwirenews.com
Americans Struggle to Get Sleep
The results of a new JAMA Network Open study indicate that many Americans struggle to get a good night’s rest, and that more studies are needed to optimize sleep health in the U.S. Researchers of this study sought to analyze sleep habits and disturbances of US adults in 2017...
docwirenews.com
Monitoring Potassium in Hemodialysis Patients
Due to elevated levels of potassium, patients with kidney failure requiring dialysis are at high risk for hyperkalemia, a complication associated with increased morbidity and mortality. Interventions designed for early detection of hyperkalemic events may aid in prevention of those adverse outcomes and their associated costs. Ryan J. Bamforth and...
