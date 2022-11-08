Read full article on original website
Nebraska offers 2024 4-star C from Texas
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended an offer to 2024 4-star center Doryan Onwuchekwa. “I am truly blessed to say i have been offered by The University of Nebraska,” Onwuchekwa tweeted. Onwuchekwa attends Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX. The Cornhuskers also offered his teammate point guard Isaac Williams IV. 247 Sports Composite ranks Onwuchekwa as the 12th overall center in the 2024 class. He is also ranked as the seventh-best recruit in the state of Texas. He is listed at 6’10” and 205 pounds. In addition to Nebraska, he has garnered offers from Kansas State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Troy. I am truly blessed to say i have been offered by The University of Nebraska.🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/tUypJh5CP7 — Doryan Onwuchekwa 🦧 (@DoryanChekwa) November 10, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Former Nebraska G Bryce McGowens scores 32 points in G-League debut
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 announced for Week 12
Another weekend of the college football season is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings from around the country. First up: the Coaches Poll. The coaches have some work to do in re-ordering their top 25 this week after three teams in the top 15 of the College ...
