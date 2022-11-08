Read full article on original website
Brainerd Hears From Downtown Business Owners on Snow Removal Services
With the Lakeland viewing area receiving its first major snowfall event of the season, snow will eventually begin to pile up on streets and sidewalks. The Brainerd City Council held a public hearing recently to hear from downtown business owners on whether they believe the downtown area should remain a part of the special services district.
Crow Wing County to Seek Bids for Legal Representation in Child Support & Protection Cases
The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved a motion to go out for bids in search of contracts for legal services, so that the county can provide representation in certain types of cases involving child support or child protective services. Crow Wing County is required by law to...
Treeline Acres Farm in Brainerd Lowering Electricity Costs with Solar Panels
Treeline Acres in Brainerd is adding something new to its property that will help cut costs. Winkelman Solar has installed solar panels that will harness the sun and create energy, which will then be used to generate electricity for use on the farm. Treeline Acres, owned by Thomas Zimmermann, is...
Eric Klang Elected as Crow Wing County Sheriff
Out of the many races in Crow Wing County on Election Day, the one for the sheriff’s position was one of the most anticipated. After results were tabulated, current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang will return to the role of Crow Wing County Sheriff after being elected on Tuesday.
New Facility at Camp Ripley Offers Fire Departments & First Responders Hazmat Training
A new training facility that covers five acres at Camp Ripley in Little Falls will offer firefighters and first responders the training they need to protect their communities. The new $3.5 million state-of-the-art training facility was put together to help understand hazardous materials better. One of the things that prompted...
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
Bridges of Hope Holding “Sleep Out” Fundraiser to Support Homeless Shelter
Thanks to many generous donors and grant funders, a local non-profit is holding its second annual fundraiser to end homelessness within the Brainerd Lakes Area. Bridges of Hope is acknowledging and raising money for the month of November, which is National Homelessness Awareness Month. Staff at their overnight shelter The Bridge on 7th, as well community members, will put aside talking and experience it for themselves.
Body recovered from Aitkin County lake
McGREGOR, Minn. – Authorities believe that a body recovered from Rat Lake in northern Minnesota’s Aitkin County is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. Sheriff’s deputies said Lucas Dudden, 38, hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 25 and his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. The...
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter
Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter. Yikes!. Some Minnesota River Kayakers were shocked when they encountered a big water beast that looked like something out of a Jurassic Park movie. According to the Kansas City Star, Minnesotan Shala Holm and her daughter were out in their kayak...
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
Name Released in Fatal Cass County Accident
A name has been released in the fatal accident involving a semi first reported Monday in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Cecelia Marlene Smith, 71, of Cass Lake was killed when the northbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata she was driving crashed head-on with a 2023 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska.
Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Honors Veterans with School Program
To honor, celebrate, and recognize all who have served the country, Baxter Elementary students practiced three days a week to prepare for a program just in time for Veterans Day, where veterans were shown how much they are appreciated. Third-grade teacher Mrs. Lee worked hard to prepare songs and individual...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Body found days after man reported missing in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they believe they found the body of a man who was reported missing just days prior.Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen Wednesday leaving a residence in Center Township. Brogle had allegedly gone missing after visiting a storage unit rented by another man.The owner of the storage unit was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after officers recovered a body believed to be Brogle.Charges are pending.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
