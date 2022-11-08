ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash

A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

