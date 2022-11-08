Read full article on original website
Bass widens her lead over Caruso in L.A. mayor's race
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass expanded her lead on Saturday against businessman Rick Caruso in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.
Rivas pulls ahead of Brenes in L.A. school board race; Gonez remains the lead of her race
In L.A. school board races, teachers-union backed Rocio Rivas pulls just ahead of Maria Brenes; incumbent Kelly Gonez holds onto a narrow but slightly increased lead.
Column: Citizens led the way on L.A.'s homelessness tax measure. Can it help solve the crisis?
Measure ULA creates a stream of money — up to $1 billion a year — and citizen oversight to tackle homelessness. Voters have backed it by a wide margin.
Karen Bass moves ahead of Rick Caruso in L.A. mayor's race
Bass and Caruso remain extremely close in the L.A. mayor’s race. More vote results are expected Saturday.
'Around the clock' search for Simi Valley mom after blood found in home
Simi Valley police are searching for a young mother who vanished from her home last week, leaving behind her keys, phone and ‘a significant amount of blood.’
Search for 4 people swept away in Ontario flood to continue into weekend
Authorities did not find any bodies or survivors Friday, three days after floodwaters tore through a homeless encampment set up along a wash near John Galvin Park.
Covina Rotary Club's Field of Valor draws attention to homelessness among veterans
The Covina Rotary Club’s Field of Valor, which features 2,001 flags on the grounds of a local school, focuses on homelessness among veterans.
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
