San Francisco, CA

Citrus County Chronicle

Ball plays after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain

MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut Saturday night at Miami and was in the starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Pereira upsets Adesanya, wins UFC middleweight title at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya’s number in any combat sport -- make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival's UFC middleweight championship. Pereira fought back out from a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to score...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
ANAHEIM, CA

