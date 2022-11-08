Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lptv.org
In Focus: BSU to Produce Opera Night Gala
Performing artists at Bemidji State University are gearing up for next weekend’s Opera Night, a formal dinner and gala event, which is being helmed by BSU Director of Opera Theater Dr. Cory Renbarger. “It’s just a night of people to come and hang out, eat some good food, and...
lptv.org
Northern Township Near Bemidji Considers Incorporating Into a City
Northern Township announced its intent to leave the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board in late September and is now considering incorporating into a city. Although this decision may provide the current township with more options, there are some unknowns as well. Among rising issues with not having full control over...
lptv.org
Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN
Follow Amber Lynne as she open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Sheriff-Elect Jason Riggs Speaks on Landslide Victory
After three months of candidates campaigning and door knocking, the results for Beltrami County’s new sheriff are in. With just over 68% of the vote, Jason Riggs, currently a captain with the Sheriff’s Office, has won the race. This familiar face will now take over the position of...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Cass County Accident
A name has been released in the fatal accident involving a semi first reported Monday in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Cecelia Marlene Smith, 71, of Cass Lake was killed when the northbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata she was driving crashed head-on with a 2023 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska.
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
boreal.org
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from. He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs....
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Comments / 0