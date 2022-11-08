Read full article on original website
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
