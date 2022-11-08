ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

Disability Rights organization asks lawmakers to scrutinize review of DHHR

A nonprofit looking out for the rights of disabled West Virginians is questioning whether a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources is particularly meaningful. Disability Rights West Virginia is urging lawmakers to ask tough questions about how the review was conducted. “West Virginia’s taxpayers paid an estimated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split

An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

