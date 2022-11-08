Read full article on original website
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
Commanders Injury Report: Late Addition Leaves Offensive Line Health in Question
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders dropped a winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, falling to 4-5 in the process. By our count, that's two games the team should have won (the other being against the Tennessee Titans), but even worse, it makes this week's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles even more important than it would have been otherwise.
Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
Memory Lane in Munich: Seahawks vs. Bucs Pins Geno Smith Against Ex Jets Coach Todd Bowles
As the Seattle Seahawks get set for uncharted territory across international waters for Sunday's game in Munich, Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Geno Smith can look toward his opponent for a sense of familiarity. Bucs coach Todd Bowles coached Smith for two seasons when the pair experienced the...
The state of the NFC South: A deeper look into the future of a division in transition
Just like that, the Panthers are back in the playoff hunt. By defeating Atlanta, 25-15, on Thursday night, Carolina (3-7) pulled within 1.5 games of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who knows which team will prevail in this underwhelming division? The Buccaneers remain the Vegas favorite to win it....
Harbaugh Expects Ravens to Feed Off Roquan Smith’s Energy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was thrilled when the team acquired Roquan Smith. Smith is not only a game-wrecker, he helps the players around him perform at an even higher level. “I think good players and great players make everybody around them better; would you agree...
Bill Cowher Rips Colts’ Hiring of Jeff Saturday as Interim Coach
The Hall of Fame coach called it a “travesty.”
OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call
Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors. Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense
Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Report: Broncos S Justin Simmons Ruled Out vs. Titans
If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Tennessee Titans on the road, it'll be because of the team's ability to overcome yet another key personnel loss. Saturday evening, KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright reported that starting safety Justin Simmons has been ruled out with a knee. "Per source: Despite earlier...
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
Broncos Make Final Decision on OLB Baron Browning at Titans
It's uncommon to see an NFL team emerge from its bye week less healthy than when it began, but it's been that kind of a season for the Denver Broncos. The bye is supposed to be about resting, recovering, and healing. But not for the Broncos, apparently, who not only...
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?
Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Texans Move Out Brandin Cooks as Captain, Laremy Tunsil ‘Honored’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play. Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the...
Grading Panthers after win vs. Falcons: A night of redemption for PJ Walker, Eddy Piñeiro
It was the fourth quarter and rain was pouring down onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers (3-7), looking to avenge a brutal overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 8, held a 22-15 lead and needed a stop on defense. With 2:05 left...
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak. Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020. After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change. In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob...
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general...
