KTLO
Council, defense lift No. 10 Arkansas past Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Ricky Council scored 15 points and No. 10 Arkansas overcame a slow start to beat Fordham 74-48 on Friday night. Jordan Walsh added 12 and Anthony Black had 10 for the Razorbacks (2-0), who took control with a 26-4 run in the middle of the first half.
KFYR-TV
Century Football’s run comes to an end with Dakota Bowl defeat
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Century football won five games in six weeks to make it to the program’s fifth Dakota Bowl in seven seasons, but fall in the state final 48-7 at the hands of Fargo Shanley. The Deacons led 21-0 just eight minutes into the game, and the...
KFYR-TV
Jamestown wins second straight 11A state championship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tight first quarter in the Fargodome, Jamestown pulled away from Fargo North with a 26-point second quarter, winning the 11A state title 46-28. Quarterback Payton Hochhalter shined, throwing for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nathaniel Walz caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 scores.
battlelakereview.com
Bulldog Gridmen Lose To Cowboys, Section 6A Runners-Up
Otter Tail Central lost the Section 6A Championship Game Friday evening to Breckenridge. OTC turned the ball over 4 times in the game. Breckenridge took an early lead 6-0 and made it 14-0 at halftime. In the second half OTC turned the ball over and the Cowboys scored to make it 21-0. OTC got on the board when Jack Mekalson connected with Mason Dalluge for the Bulldogs only score of the game. The final score was 34-6. OTC ended the year with a 7-4 record.
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
valleynewslive.com
Wintery blast set to hit the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
fargomonthly.com
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
valleynewslive.com
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol arrests North Dakota woman, seizes fentanyl
KEARNEY - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after discovering nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during an Interstate 80 traffic stop, Monday night. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 parked on the shoulder of I-80 near...
kvrr.com
Part of I-94 closed from Valley City to Jamestown
NORTH DAKOTA – Westbound interstate 94 is closed from Valley City to Jamestown because of a crash. The Department of Transportation says the road is icy. People who drive through a road closure could be fined up to $250. You can see North Dakota road conditions by clicking here.
lakesarearadio.net
Winter Weather and Icy Conditions Hit Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm has brought with it icy conditions delaying schools, businesses and making travel difficult throughout the Lakes Area. Freezing rain and drizzle Thursday night has coated many roadways. The National Weather Service expects Thursday to remain windy with wind speeds 20-40 mph.
valleynewslive.com
Wish granted for dying veteran in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Allen Baumstarck, a dying Navy veteran in Fargo, had his final wish granted. That wish was to feel the rush of the wind on his face while riding a motorcycle one last time. “It’s such an honor, I don’t know if I can find...
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For The Area
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy snowfall amounts are in the forecast for the region as an early winter storm hits the region. Snow fall amount vary from 6 to 14 inches in the Valley City area to higher amounts from Jamestown to New Rockford, N.D. where 12 to 21 inches is forecast.
KFYR-TV
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police & FBI doing outreach at The Arbors
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police and the FBI reach out to people living at The Arbors in South Fargo. The department says it wants to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd Street South across from Countryside Trailer Court. Fargo Police says they are sending officers...
