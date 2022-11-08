Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader's 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as...
Canada's Henry to miss World Cup; Hutchinson, 39, on roster
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto defender Doneil Henry will miss the World Cup with a torn calf sustained during warmups in a pre-tournament exhibition against Bahrain. Atiba Hutchinson, a 39-year-old midfielder and Canada’s captain, was among 26 players picked for the roster Sunday by coach John Herdman. The only player on the roster alive during Canada’s last World Cup appearance in 1986, Hutchinson made his first appearance of the season for Turkey’s Beşiktaş on Wednesday after recovering from a bone bruise.
Potter's Chelsea reign looks in crisis after Newcastle loss
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Graham Potter's Chelsea reign already looks to be in crisis after a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday left the London club eighth in the Premier League. Joe Willock's 67th-minute strike consigned Chelsea to a third straight loss in the league — and a fourth...
Arsenal beats Wolves 2-0, leads Premier League by 5 points
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal will head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League after Martin Odegaard’s double clinched a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The captain’s goals in the 55th and 75th minutes showed City, which lost...
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk...
