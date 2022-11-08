The 2022 Homosassa Arts, Crafts & Seafood Festival kicked off Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Homosassa Civic Club Festival Grounds, 5530 S. Mason Creek Road, Old Homosassa. The annual event wraps up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The festival includes a juried art show, true crafts and entertainment. There will be plenty of seafood and other food vendors, as well as a kids’ zone. Admission is $3; children age 12 and younger get in for free. No pets allowed.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO