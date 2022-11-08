Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Seeing Beyond l Resistance to growth isn’t the answer
Lecanto is officially becoming the county’s hot spot. And all I’m saying is that I called that a long time ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County dodges Nicole's fury
Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed. Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Schlabach: Construction on new shelter could begin in 2023
Public and private monetary donations continue to pour in for Citrus County’s new animal shelter. To date, $3.3 million has been raised.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to review pay increase, strategic plans
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 15, will open with a presentation by Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) executive director Craig Damon, as well as recognition of the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award to Crystal River Middle School and a presentation by assistant superintendent Jonny Bishop.
Citrus County Chronicle
County hospitals receive mediocre Healthgrades scores; other area facilities perform better
Area hospitals can tout their new health care awards along with being selected by Healthgrades as some of the best hospitals providing specialty care to patients. Unfortunately, Citrus County’s hospitals didn’t make the list. In comparison, HCA Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville received multiple Healthgrades 2023 listings:
Citrus County Chronicle
It's a golden year for Chassahowitzka church
The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera Drive, Homosassa, will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, Dec. 3 and 4. Saturday, the church will host a community day and open house. Sunday, a special service and luncheon will be held in honor of the church’s 50th anniversary. “This weekend’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
Citrus County Chronicle
A crafty good time at Homosassa Arts, Crafts and Seafood Festival
The 2022 Homosassa Arts, Crafts & Seafood Festival kicked off Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Homosassa Civic Club Festival Grounds, 5530 S. Mason Creek Road, Old Homosassa. The annual event wraps up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The festival includes a juried art show, true crafts and entertainment. There will be plenty of seafood and other food vendors, as well as a kids’ zone. Admission is $3; children age 12 and younger get in for free. No pets allowed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers pummel Pirates, 45-14
DADE CITY — The Lecanto football team didn’t just win the first playoff game in school history Saturday night, the Panthers rolled into the regional semifinals with a dominating 45-14 victory over Pasco in the Class 3A Suburban quarterfinals. It was also the eighth win of the season,...
