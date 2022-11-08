Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
In Focus: BSU to Produce Opera Night Gala
Performing artists at Bemidji State University are gearing up for next weekend’s Opera Night, a formal dinner and gala event, which is being helmed by BSU Director of Opera Theater Dr. Cory Renbarger. “It’s just a night of people to come and hang out, eat some good food, and...
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
lptv.org
Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN
Follow Amber Lynne as she open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Honors Veterans with School Program
To honor, celebrate, and recognize all who have served the country, Baxter Elementary students practiced three days a week to prepare for a program just in time for Veterans Day, where veterans were shown how much they are appreciated. Third-grade teacher Mrs. Lee worked hard to prepare songs and individual...
lptv.org
Treeline Acres Farm in Brainerd Lowering Electricity Costs with Solar Panels
Treeline Acres in Brainerd is adding something new to its property that will help cut costs. Winkelman Solar has installed solar panels that will harness the sun and create energy, which will then be used to generate electricity for use on the farm. Treeline Acres, owned by Thomas Zimmermann, is...
lptv.org
Bridges of Hope Holding “Sleep Out” Fundraiser to Support Homeless Shelter
Thanks to many generous donors and grant funders, a local non-profit is holding its second annual fundraiser to end homelessness within the Brainerd Lakes Area. Bridges of Hope is acknowledging and raising money for the month of November, which is National Homelessness Awareness Month. Staff at their overnight shelter The Bridge on 7th, as well community members, will put aside talking and experience it for themselves.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
lptv.org
Northern Township Near Bemidji Considers Incorporating Into a City
Northern Township announced its intent to leave the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board in late September and is now considering incorporating into a city. Although this decision may provide the current township with more options, there are some unknowns as well. Among rising issues with not having full control over...
lptv.org
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
lptv.org
Brainerd Hears From Downtown Business Owners on Snow Removal Services
With the Lakeland viewing area receiving its first major snowfall event of the season, snow will eventually begin to pile up on streets and sidewalks. The Brainerd City Council held a public hearing recently to hear from downtown business owners on whether they believe the downtown area should remain a part of the special services district.
lptv.org
Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work
The Minnesota Department of Health and its partners recently announced the 2022 Rural Health Awards winners, and a local Fosston doctor is one of the recipients. Dr. Wesley Ofstedal is one of three honorees for this year’s Rural Health Awards. He will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the MN Department of Health. According to the Department of Health, the Rural Health Awards recognize “dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities.” The announcement of this year’s winners was made this morning in time for National Rural Health Day, which is November 17.
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
trfradio.com
92 Year Old Driver Injured After Vehicle Overturns Friday Morning in Cass County
A Longville area man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol John Bernard Egan, 92, was injured when the southbound 2012 Chevy Equinox he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 84 near Island Lake Drive in Ponto Township.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Cass County Accident
A name has been released in the fatal accident involving a semi first reported Monday in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Cecelia Marlene Smith, 71, of Cass Lake was killed when the northbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata she was driving crashed head-on with a 2023 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska.
mnvolleyballhub.com
Pequot Lakes ends Concordia Academy’s run at the 2A title
The top-seeded Patriots finished off the Beacons by dominating the third set. Pequot Lakes’ Ella Kratochvil sent the ball past Concordia Academy’s Julia Bigalke (11) and Katherine Reinhard for one of her 23 kills in the match. (Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune)
boreal.org
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
knsiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
lptv.org
Eric Klang Elected as Crow Wing County Sheriff
Out of the many races in Crow Wing County on Election Day, the one for the sheriff’s position was one of the most anticipated. After results were tabulated, current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang will return to the role of Crow Wing County Sheriff after being elected on Tuesday.
lptv.org
Crow Wing County to Seek Bids for Legal Representation in Child Support & Protection Cases
The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved a motion to go out for bids in search of contracts for legal services, so that the county can provide representation in certain types of cases involving child support or child protective services. Crow Wing County is required by law to...
Comments / 0