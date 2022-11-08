Read full article on original website
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Paul George makes sure Clippers maintain mastery of Lakers
Paul George scored 29 points and Norman Powell added 18 off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Richard Jefferson implies Lauri Markkanen’s time with Cavs is catalyst for current success with Jazz
Former Cleveland Cavaliers wing Richard Jefferson gave the Cavs some credit for Lauri Markkanen’s impressive season so far with the Utah Jazz. Markkanen, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Cavs, was traded to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell deal this past offseason. However, Jefferson gave the Cavs and J.B. Bickerstaff credit for building up Markkanen’s confidence.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
10 observations: Ingram outduels DeRozan, Bulls in fourth
The fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' Wednesday night home matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans was almost more boxing match than basketball game, with DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Ingram trading haymakers back and forth. But ultimately, it was the visitors who capitalized on a handful of Bulls mistakes, prevailing...
NBA
Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost
To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
ESPN
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
