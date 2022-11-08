ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
Migrant releases in El Paso slow down, CBP data shows

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The number of migrants being released in El Paso has slowed in the last few days, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Last week, Border Patrol said it released about 200 migrants a day on so-called provisional releases because the holding facilities are at capacity.
