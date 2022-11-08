WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Andrew Sims scored 21 points as Stonehill beat Army 82-77 on Saturday. Sims added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (1-2). Isaiah Burnett added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and they also had three steals. Thatcher Stone shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

WEST POINT, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO