Kenney scores 27, Bryant defeats Dartmouth 89-70

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Sherif Kenney scored 27 points to lead Bryant past Dartmouth 89-70 on Friday night. Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.
Late touchdown lifts Towson over Stony Brook 21-17

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Devin Matthews’ 3-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining lifted Towson to a 21-17 win over Stony Brook on Saturday. The Seawolves drove from their 33-yard line to the Towson 7 but after a sack and then a spike, a Daron Bryden pass was broken up by Robert Javier in the end zone as time ran out.
DeMorat leads Fordham with 6 TDs in 45-10 rout of Lafayette

NEW YORK (AP)Tim DeMorat threw for 482 yards and accounted for all six Fordham touchdowns in the Rams’ 45-10 rout of Lafayette on Saturday. Fordham (8-2, 4-1 Patriot League), ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, put up 613 yards of offense and has scored 40 or more points in each of its games this season.
Stanzani leads Long Island University past Stonehill 34-28

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP)Freshman Luca Stanzani passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns and Long Island University held off Stonehill 34-28 on Saturday. Stanzani staked Long Island (3-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference) to a 14-0 lead after one quarter with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Tosin Oyekanmi and a 34-yard scoring strike to Owen Glascoe.
Stonehill earns 82-77 victory against Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Andrew Sims scored 21 points as Stonehill beat Army 82-77 on Saturday. Sims added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (1-2). Isaiah Burnett added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and they also had three steals. Thatcher Stone shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
