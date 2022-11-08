Motorcyclist killed in Wible Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday night in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the motorcycle crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Wible Road at Wood Lane.

CHP Sgt. Blake Bookout said a woman riding her motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wible Road and lost control at Wood Lane. For unknown reasons, she made an unsafe right turn and struck a concrete curb, ejecting her from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist struck a metal sign and the motorcycle collided with a metal gate, according to CHP.

Emergency responders attempts of life saving measures on the woman were unsuccessful, she died of her injuries at the scene, Bookout said.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist at a later time.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call CHP at 661-396-6600

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.