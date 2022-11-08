Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred by Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense

Read full article on original website
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
Woman Accused of Assaulting Ex-Husband, Threatening Him With Baseball Bat Due in Court on Tuesday
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 57-year-old woman accused of assaulting her ex-husband and threatening him with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute at Tionesta Lake Recreation Campground is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a hearing for 57-year-old Jody Lynn Stover, of...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death. “He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.
Erie cold case suspect accused of murdering grandmother speaks out, claims innocence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Here’s an exclusive interview you will only see here on JET 24 Action News. One of Erie’s oldest cold cases may finally be solved. The Texas man, arrested this summer, 34-years after the brutal murder of his grandmother, Helen Vogt, is speaking out tonight. Jeremy Brock claims he did not kill his […]
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Police link multiple suspects to string of catalytic converter thefts
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police were able to identify suspects in a recent ring of catalytic converter thefts because of a vigilant neighbor and surveillance footage. Pinnacle Auto Sales was the latest local dealership in the area targeted by some catalytic converters thieves. Joe Faddish, co-owner of Pinnacle...
Erie cold case suspect tells his side of the story
Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved? Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home. The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story. We showed you part of […]
Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 8-year-old boy testified in front of an entire courtroom about what happened to him and his little brother the day they ended up inside a Scott Township man’s home. Sean Conboy covered his face with court papers and left the court out a...
Police: Springdale couple threaten, follow woman after she made wrong turn onto their block
Springdale police arrested a couple after a woman told them the couple chased and threatened her when she made a wrong turn onto their street while driving her sons to a Halloween event at the high school. Cesare Biagio Palumbi, 30, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault...
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
Charges dropped against contractor in Beaver County shooting
Charges have been dropped against a Beaver County contractor who was charged in a shooting. Wesley Deaderick had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Willie Dawkins. Investigators say the men got into an argument in Center Township about a home improvement project. Then, shots were fired....
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Chautauqua Co. woman accused of assault and endangering the welfare of a child
The alleged incident occurred in April 2021. An arrest was made on Wednesday after the sheriff's office conducted an investigation.
