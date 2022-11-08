Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred by Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Here’s an exclusive interview you will only see here on JET 24 Action News. One of Erie’s oldest cold cases may finally be solved. The Texas man, arrested this summer, 34-years after the brutal murder of his grandmother, Helen Vogt, is speaking out tonight. Jeremy Brock claims he did not kill his […]

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO