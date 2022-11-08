ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bynum scores 21, Providence takes down Northeastern 89-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Jared Bynum scored 21 points as Providence beat Northeastern 89-65 on Saturday night. Bynum also added nine assists for the Friars (2-0). Clifton Moore scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 from the field and added five rebounds. Noah Locke recorded 13 points and was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 7 from distance).
Stanzani leads Long Island University past Stonehill 34-28

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP)Freshman Luca Stanzani passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns and Long Island University held off Stonehill 34-28 on Saturday. Stanzani staked Long Island (3-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference) to a 14-0 lead after one quarter with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Tosin Oyekanmi and a 34-yard scoring strike to Owen Glascoe.
Stonehill earns 82-77 victory against Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Andrew Sims scored 21 points as Stonehill beat Army 82-77 on Saturday. Sims added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (1-2). Isaiah Burnett added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and they also had three steals. Thatcher Stone shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
