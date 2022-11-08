Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
kslsports.com
Utah QB Rising Connects With Vele For 2Q Touchdown Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising flushed out of the pocket and made a nice throw to Devaughn Vele in the corner of the end zone against Stanford. Utah needed to convert on fourth down twice in order to get the touchdown from Rising to Vele. It’s the first touchdown of the game for the Utes. Rising threw his 17th TD of the season and Vele caught his fifth score of the year.
kslsports.com
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 13th-ranked Utah Utes are at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the final time in 2022 as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Utah football announced that they will honor 17 players on Senior Night with some of those players being underclassmen. The Utes are coming in with a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 in Pac-12 play, following a 45-20 win over Arizona at home last week.
kslsports.com
BYU Soccer Advances To Second Round Of Women’s NCAA Tournament
PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer is moving on in the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Cougars got some revenge against Utah Valley by taking down the Wolverines 3-0. In front of a crowd of 3,839 fans at BYU’s historic South Field, BYU pulled away in the second half from the rival Wolverines.
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin Reaches For Pylon, Scores TD Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin extended the Utes’ lead by reaching for the pylon and scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday. Cam Rising threw the ball to the flat on the right side to Thomas Yassmin who had to shed a tackle while reaching for the pylon and scoring the touchdown. That gave the Utes a 21-7 lead with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Weber State Handles Idaho State On Senior Day
OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats picked up their eighth win of the year on Senior Day with a 45-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday afternoon. Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron completed 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Dontae McMillan ran the ball 15 times for 139 yards and one TD. Kris Jackson and Damon Bankston also had rushing touchdowns.
kslsports.com
Nate Johnson Throws First Career Touchdown
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes true freshman Nate Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter against Stanford on Saturday. The touchdown by Nate Johnson was set up by back-to-back trick plays, where he ran for 21 yards before Andy Ludwig put Johnson and Cam Rising in the game at the same time. Johnson was at quarterback and Rising was lined up as a wide receiver. The true freshman took the snap and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Logan Kendall to give the Utes a 35-7 lead with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Holds Off Tarleton State For Big Senior Day Victory
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers held off a late rally to pick up a 34-28 win over Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day. After holding a 31-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, Utah Tech scored just three points in the final period with Tarleton State putting up two touchdowns.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi On Keeping Utah Football’s Family Attitude Alive In November
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is still winning despite the many injuries on the team. The Utes are in a similar position to last year, attempting to stay in the running for a conference title, but this year they actually have one fewer loss than last year. The...
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Jukes Past Defenders For Touchdown
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard juked a couple of Stanford defenders and coasted into the end zone on a receiving touchdown. Cam Rising threw another touchdown pass into the flat when the found Micah Bernard, who juked two defenders before getting the 19-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 28-7 lead with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
BYU Travels To Face Veteran Rival In No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – The “new and young” of BYU basketball in 2022-23 showed itself in the win over Idaho State. BYU squeaked by the Bengals with a 60-56 win thanks to a game-winner from Spencer Johnson. What’s on deck in game two?. A rivalry game against...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Gives Utah The Lead With Rushing TD
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Tavion Thomas ran in a four-yard touchdown to give the Utes the lead against Stanford in the second quarter. The touchdown by Tavion Thomas was set up by a tremendous fourth-down catch by Devaughn Vele for 28 yards. Utah had a 14-7 lead with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas’ Tremendous Turnaround
SALT LAKE CITY- Not a lot is known about what has been going on with Utah running back Tavion Thomas but from the bits that have been revealed, it sounds like his turnaround has been tremendous. Thomas took his final bow Saturday night in front of the home crowd, and he didn’t disappoint.
kslsports.com
Trey Woodbury Leads Utah Valley To Win Over Northern Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – Trey Woodbury led the Utah Valley men’s basketball team to its second win of the season with a 22-point outing against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Wolverines hosted the Lumberjacks at UCCU Center on Saturday, November 12. UVU beat NAU, 73-69. During the first...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks
PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Takes Down Cal State Northridge For First Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team captured its first victory of the 2022-23 season by beating the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Trailblazers hosted the Matadors at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah at Saturday, November 12. Utah Tech defeated Cal State, 69-63. During...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Snuffs Out Utah Valley University, 97-27
SALT LAKE CITY- Monday’s contest against Idaho may have left a lot to be desired for Utah women’s basketball, but Friday’s contest against UVU did not. Head coach Lynne Roberts said as much in her post-game thoughts with the Utes posting a dominating performance over the Wolverines, 97-27.
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall: We Had To Get Real With Ourselves
PROVO, Utah – BYU football snapped its losing streak to top Boise State getting the team one step closer to bowl eligibility, and now they get a much-needed off week after 10 straight weeks of playing football. There were some ups and downs during October’s losing streak. There...
kslsports.com
How To Watch BYU Basketball Against No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/San Diego State from Viejas Arena on November 11, 2022. It’s a renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry. The 77th meeting between BYU and San Diego State on the...
kslsports.com
Win Over Boise State Bolsters BYU In Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU jumped up several spots in the latest edition of the BIG-PAC Power Poll after beating Boise State last weekend. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU and allowed the Cougars to end their long-running rivalry with Boise State on a high note. The Utes, meanwhile, maintained their position near the top of the poll.
Comments / 0