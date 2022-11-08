SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes true freshman Nate Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter against Stanford on Saturday. The touchdown by Nate Johnson was set up by back-to-back trick plays, where he ran for 21 yards before Andy Ludwig put Johnson and Cam Rising in the game at the same time. Johnson was at quarterback and Rising was lined up as a wide receiver. The true freshman took the snap and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Logan Kendall to give the Utes a 35-7 lead with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.

