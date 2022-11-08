Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama erases double-digit deficit for seventh straight win over Ole Miss
Ole Miss took a quick 10-point lead over Alabama during the top-15 battle Saturday afternoon in Oxford as Lane Kiffin and Co. seemed set to break the program's six-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. But the visitors flipped the script behind a three-touchdown performance from Bryce Young and two...
ABC 33/40 News
Sears leads strong offensive outing as Tide wins big against Liberty
Mark Sears has been a standout basketball player in the state of Alabama in the past. Sears played at Muscle Shoals before leaving after his junior season. He went on to be a star for Ohio in the Mid-American Conference before returning back to the state over the summer when he announced he would be transferring and joining Nate Oats' squad in Tuscaloosa.
ABC 33/40 News
Davis' double-double leads Crimson Tide to road win over Tulane
Plenty of eyes are on the future of the Alabama women's basketball program after a strong National Signing Day earlier this week but Thursday night was about the current stars, specifically Brittany Davis. Davis knocked down five 3-pointers and led all players with 24 points and 11 rebounds as her...
ABC 33/40 News
Hiers throws four TDs as No. 10 Samford takes down No. 11 Chattanooga
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns including three touchdown passes to Kendall Watson as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs beat No. 11 Tennessee-Chattanooga, 35-24, on the road Saturday afternoon. The victory clinches at least a share of the Southern Conference title for the Bulldogs. A week...
ABC 33/40 News
Samford men grab another home win, women lose on road to Vandy
Jaden Campbell and Jermaine Marshall combined for 36 points to help the Samford Men's Basketball team improve to 2-0 with an 80-61 win over Spring Hill College on Thursday. Both Campbell and Marshall logged 18 points, with Marshall also hauling in eight rebounds. Logan Dye finished just one board shy of a double-double with an 11-point, nine-rebound effort.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for November 06, 2022
Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills. One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Full story here. Woman found dead off road in Pell City. Officials responded to a...
ABC 33/40 News
Three arrested in connection to shooting at Vestavia Hills church basketball court
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Vestavia Hills church basketball court Sunday. The Vestavia Hills Police Department said the incident happened at Shades Mountain Baptist Church and the victim received non-life-threatening injuries. 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook and...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham school goes into temporary lockdown after man arrives with gunshot wound
Arrington Middle School was under lockdown for less than an hour Thursday morning after a man suffering from a gunshot wound entered the school's lobby, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police were notified of the adult man arriving at the school with a gunshot injury just before 8:30 a.m....
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Veterans Day Parade holds special meaning for veterans
Birmingham lays claim to the oldest Veteran's Day parade in the nation. This was the 75th year for the celebration. Among those participating in the veterans day parade was Mike Richardson. "I'm a KC 135 pilot with the Alabama International Guard," said Richardson. It was his first time at the...
ABC 33/40 News
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex in September. The Birmingham Police Department said Lavell Onterria Burton was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr. at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run.
ABC 33/40 News
Hearing held for man charged in deadly church shooting, mental health discussed
It's been nearly five months since three people were shot and killed at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. On Thursday morning, the man accused, Robert Findlay Smith appeared in court. The hearing was to address an objection filed by Smith's attorney for a mental examination for Smith. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham
A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
ABC 33/40 News
One dead, one transported to hospital after early morning crash in Roebuck
One person is dead and another person suffered serious injuries after a two-car accident Saturday morning in Roebuck, according to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. Crews responded to the call of a car accident involving a vehicle fire around 5:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One...
ABC 33/40 News
Social worker shares observations on how pandemic learning affected students emotionally
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — As students work to get back into the groove of learning, it's hard to ignore the emotional toll from pandemic learning. Students are still adjusting after the pandemic disruption. Social workers are now on site at several schools to offer support. "A lot of the...
ABC 33/40 News
'Our numbers were accurate': Sheriff Pettway talks election and future safety
Tuesday night was a narrow victory for Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. "Well, you never can tell how a race is gonna come out, but we fought hard, and this shows this is a Democratic county." Pettway beat out Republican opponent and political newcomer Jared Hudson with just 52% of...
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead after crash involving overturned vehicles on Highway 280
One person was dead after a two-car crash on US Highway 280 near the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Police reported all lanes of US-280 were closed just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to ALGO Traffic, the incident involved an overturned vehicle. It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.
