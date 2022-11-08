ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama erases double-digit deficit for seventh straight win over Ole Miss

Ole Miss took a quick 10-point lead over Alabama during the top-15 battle Saturday afternoon in Oxford as Lane Kiffin and Co. seemed set to break the program's six-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. But the visitors flipped the script behind a three-touchdown performance from Bryce Young and two...
OXFORD, MS
Sears leads strong offensive outing as Tide wins big against Liberty

Mark Sears has been a standout basketball player in the state of Alabama in the past. Sears played at Muscle Shoals before leaving after his junior season. He went on to be a star for Ohio in the Mid-American Conference before returning back to the state over the summer when he announced he would be transferring and joining Nate Oats' squad in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Davis' double-double leads Crimson Tide to road win over Tulane

Plenty of eyes are on the future of the Alabama women's basketball program after a strong National Signing Day earlier this week but Thursday night was about the current stars, specifically Brittany Davis. Davis knocked down five 3-pointers and led all players with 24 points and 11 rebounds as her...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hiers throws four TDs as No. 10 Samford takes down No. 11 Chattanooga

Samford quarterback Michael Hiers accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns including three touchdown passes to Kendall Watson as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs beat No. 11 Tennessee-Chattanooga, 35-24, on the road Saturday afternoon. The victory clinches at least a share of the Southern Conference title for the Bulldogs. A week...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Samford men grab another home win, women lose on road to Vandy

Jaden Campbell and Jermaine Marshall combined for 36 points to help the Samford Men's Basketball team improve to 2-0 with an 80-61 win over Spring Hill College on Thursday. Both Campbell and Marshall logged 18 points, with Marshall also hauling in eight rebounds. Logan Dye finished just one board shy of a double-double with an 11-point, nine-rebound effort.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Your Week in Review for November 06, 2022

Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills. One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Full story here. Woman found dead off road in Pell City. Officials responded to a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Veterans Day Parade holds special meaning for veterans

Birmingham lays claim to the oldest Veteran's Day parade in the nation. This was the 75th year for the celebration. Among those participating in the veterans day parade was Mike Richardson. "I'm a KC 135 pilot with the Alabama International Guard," said Richardson. It was his first time at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex in September. The Birmingham Police Department said Lavell Onterria Burton was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr. at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham

A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
'Our numbers were accurate': Sheriff Pettway talks election and future safety

Tuesday night was a narrow victory for Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. "Well, you never can tell how a race is gonna come out, but we fought hard, and this shows this is a Democratic county." Pettway beat out Republican opponent and political newcomer Jared Hudson with just 52% of...
One person dead after crash involving overturned vehicles on Highway 280

One person was dead after a two-car crash on US Highway 280 near the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Police reported all lanes of US-280 were closed just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to ALGO Traffic, the incident involved an overturned vehicle. It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

