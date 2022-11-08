SALT LAKE CITY- In the early days of the Pac-12 the two teams you never wanted on your schedule were Stanford and Utah because you’d be feeling it days after the fact. These days the Utes still hold the same reputation, but the Cardinal has slipped from the physicality they were once known for. On Saturday the two teams will face off at Rice-Eccles Stadium and the game may be determined by who is the healthiest.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO