When wins stack one after another, career accolades come quick. That was the story for the top-ranked Pembroke High boys soccer team on Wednesday, as it cruised to a 3-1 win over No. 16 Boston Latin to improve to 20-0. It also was victory No. 100 for head coach Adam Scott in his eight-year tenure at the school.

PEMBROKE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO