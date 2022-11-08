ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win

There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
TCU defense delivers with a statement as Horned Frogs' dream season continues in triumph at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — TCU football just keeps winning. Pretty or ugly, straightforward or creative, probable or improbable, not even the biggest hurdles have prevented the Horned Frogs from coming out on top week after week. No. 4 TCU now sits 10-0 for the first time since 2010's storybook run to the Rose Bowl. And the Horned Frogs have secured a berth to the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game in their latest triumph after upending No. 18 Texas as a touchdown underdog Saturday, 17-10.
FORT WORTH, TX
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
LEXINGTON, KY
WATCH: Vols’ seniors don't want to leave field after final game in Neyland

It's never easy to play in the final game of your college career. It's especially hard to play for the final time in your home stadium on Senior Day. Those were the emotions Tennessee's seniors had to navigate on Saturday afternoon when it beat Missouri 66-24. After scoring 38 unanswered points to knock off the Tigers, several veteran Vols didn't want to leave the field. As you can see in the video below, seniors Solon Page, Trevon Flowers, Jerome Carvin and Maurese Smith stood at midfield following the game to soak in their final game. Even Smokey X didn't want to leave following his last appearance.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
AUBURN, AL
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's win over Missouri

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the media following No. 5 Tennessee's 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon to discuss what went well for the Vols, scoring nearly 70 points and what defensive adjustments were made to score 38 straight points. Here's everything Heupel had to say about the Vols' Senior Day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Oakland

OKLAHOMA STATE (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. OAKLAND (1-1, 0-0 HORIZON) ARENA: Athletics Centre O'rena (4,000) TV CREW: Neal Ruhl (play-by-play), Dane Fife (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting news,...
STILLWATER, OK
