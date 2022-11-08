Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised
Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win
There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
3 instant takeaways from WSU's 28-18 win over ASU
WSU needed its defense because after a 28-point first half, the Cougar offense went into the kind of prolonged lull it has.
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
TCU defense delivers with a statement as Horned Frogs' dream season continues in triumph at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — TCU football just keeps winning. Pretty or ugly, straightforward or creative, probable or improbable, not even the biggest hurdles have prevented the Horned Frogs from coming out on top week after week. No. 4 TCU now sits 10-0 for the first time since 2010's storybook run to the Rose Bowl. And the Horned Frogs have secured a berth to the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game in their latest triumph after upending No. 18 Texas as a touchdown underdog Saturday, 17-10.
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates, a former five-star prospect, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. He went shot-for-shot with Michigan center Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines' big man do just enough toï¿½
WATCH: Vols’ seniors don't want to leave field after final game in Neyland
It's never easy to play in the final game of your college career. It's especially hard to play for the final time in your home stadium on Senior Day. Those were the emotions Tennessee's seniors had to navigate on Saturday afternoon when it beat Missouri 66-24. After scoring 38 unanswered points to knock off the Tigers, several veteran Vols didn't want to leave the field. As you can see in the video below, seniors Solon Page, Trevon Flowers, Jerome Carvin and Maurese Smith stood at midfield following the game to soak in their final game. Even Smokey X didn't want to leave following his last appearance.
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's win over Missouri
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the media following No. 5 Tennessee's 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon to discuss what went well for the Vols, scoring nearly 70 points and what defensive adjustments were made to score 38 straight points. Here's everything Heupel had to say about the Vols' Senior Day.
LOOK: How Iowa can win the Big Ten West with two regular season games remaining
Iowa football looked to have no shot at winning the Big Ten West a few weeks ago, but with three straight wins and help from divisional foes, the Hawkeyes now seem to control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa has two regular season games remaining as we...
Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Oakland
OKLAHOMA STATE (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. OAKLAND (1-1, 0-0 HORIZON) ARENA: Athletics Centre O'rena (4,000) TV CREW: Neal Ruhl (play-by-play), Dane Fife (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting news,...
Five Takeaways From Notre Dame’s 35-32 Win Against Navy
Your weekly post-game handful of pertinent points wrapping up Navy week and an Irish victory far less-satisfying than their last.
