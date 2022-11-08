Read full article on original website
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor
Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
Reactions after Kansas State's 31-3 win at Baylor
Complete and utter destruction. A battle for second place ended up being a flex of a team fully-equipped like a nation with an army, navy and air force going against some rebels with a few handguns. A Baylor team that was riding a three=game win steak got taken apart. Stripped...
Postgame Podcast: No. 19 Kansas State 31, Baylor 3
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Sitting in for Big B on this episode is GoPowercat's Cole Carmody as he and Fitz discuss Kansas State's dominating 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday night in Waco, Texas, with backup quarterback Will Howard coming in for an injured Adrian Martinez again and playing another incredible game.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Men’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class
The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Wildcats, led by coach first-year coach Jerome Tang, are coming off a losing season in 2021-22, one that led to coach Bruce Weber’s resignation.
RJ Jones signs with Kansas State
Kansas State has received its third and final National Letter of Intent in the 2023 class with Friday's signing of RJ Jones. The four-star prospect committed to K-State on Aug. 7, which was just three days after a visit to Manhattan. Jones chose the Wildcats over Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas A&M,...
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
How to watch Kansas State’s basketball game at Cal even though it’s on Pac-12 Network
With these easy steps you can watch Kansas State’s next basketball game against Cal ... even though it’s only available on Pac-12 Network
Markquis Nowell rescues Kansas State in win over Cal
Markquis Nowell had a critical four-point play, helping Kansas State withstand a furious charge by Cal in a 63-54 victory
College Football News
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview
Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
The Edge: Kansas State at Baylor
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following a disappointing home loss to Texas, Kansas State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Baylor. The game will air nationally on FS1 at 6 p.m. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Bears.
UPDATE: 🎥 Manhattan Eagles win State Championship game
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Kris Kobach claims win in Attorney General race
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican candidate for Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach claimed to be the winner on Tuesday night. Kobach took to the stage in Central Topeka to claim that he won the race for Attorney General. No winner has been officially declared in the race as of midnight. Mann said that the race was […]
$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported in crash on East Poyntz Ave near Aldi’s
UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, Public Information Officer, Aaron Wintermote, shortly before 6:00 pm, Wednesday, November 9th, Barbara Kilian, 34, of Wamego was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sante Fe westbound on Highway 24, waiting in the median to cross the eastbound lanes and enter the Aldi's parking lot.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
