ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry scores 47 as Warriors eke out win vs. Kings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smr8c_0j2aDHa500

Stephen Curry took the Golden State Warriors’ five-game losing streak into his own hands Monday night, exploding for a season-high 47 points in a come-from-behind, 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.

Returning home from a trip in which they lost all five games, the Warriors watched the rival Kings use 14 3-pointers to lead most of the way, including 100-92 after a Kevin Huerter 30-footer with 6:17 to play.

But Curry saved 14 of his points for a game-ending, 24-13 run, including a 3-pointer that gave Golden State the lead for good at 110-107 with 1:24 to go.

Curry added a short jumper, an assist on a Draymond Green dunk and two free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining that accounted for the final margin of victory.

The Kings, who did not make a 3-pointer after Huerter’s success with 6:17 to go, had a desperation shot at a tie, but Huerter couldn’t connect on a 33-footer, sending Sacramento to just its second defeat in its last five games.

Curry’s 40-point game was the 57th of his career. He made 17 of his 24 shots, including seven of his 12 3-point attempts on a night when the Warriors matched the Kings’ 14 successes from beyond the arc.

Curry also found time for eight rebounds and a game-high eight assists.

Andrew Wiggins, who had a pair of 3-pointers in Golden State’s late run, backed Curry with 25 points, while Klay Thompson finished with 16 and Green 11.

Wiggins completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Kevon Looney snatched a team-high 13 boards.

Making 10 of 12 free throws, De’Aaron Fox paced Sacramento with 28 points, while Domantas Sabonis had a double-double with 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. They shared team-high assist honors with six apiece.

Malik Monk had 24 points off the bench for the Kings, while Davion Mitchell added 12 and Huerter 11.

The Kings used 10 3-pointers, including three from Monk, to build a 67-55 halftime lead. Fox had 18 of his 28 points in the half, Monk 17 of his 24.

Curry countered with four 3-pointers of his own in the first 24 minutes, but his teammates combined to go just 1-for-11 from beyond the arc. The Kings had outscored the Warriors 30-15 on threes at that point.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy