Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson
South Carolina hosts the rival Clemson Tigers on Friday night while continually attempting to find their identity.
Throwback Thursday: Gamecocks vs. Gators
South Carolina will make its way to Gainesville on Saturday looking to win its second game in a row and win only its third game ever in The Swamp. In the series between these two teams, the Gators hold a 29-10-3 record over the Gamecocks. In games played in Gainesville, the Gators have been dominant as they have won 16 of the 18 contests played on their home field.
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
South Carolina vs Clemson: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
After opening their 2022-23 SEC Basketball season Tuesday night, South Carolina is now set for their toughest test yet as the Gamecocks will host in-state rival Clemson Friday night inside Colonial Life Arena. Beginning with a look at the Gamecocks, South Carolina (1-0) opened the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night at...
The Show- Nov. 10, 2022
Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. It’s time for episode No. 63 of The Show. We have a packed show today with two regular guests and a national college football bowl expert (we will ask about the Gator Bowl, etc.) in the lineup. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is...
Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities
With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
Bosmans-Verdonk Out For Season Opener
The Illinois transfer forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was seen in a walking boot in warmups, effectively making him inactive for the Gamecocks season opener.
No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Hayden Brown Available For Season Opener
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, a Citadel graduate transfer Hayden Brown will be available for tonight's game against South Carolina State.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend
“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing. If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history. The lottery is a game of chance. “I feel pretty lucky this is our third...
Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
History on Horseback at the Black Cowboy Festival
Some cowboys come in Hummers instead of on horseback now, but the impetus behind the Black Cowboy Festival remains the same: to honor the Black Western pioneers underrepresented in history and popular culture. For this annual weekend of horsemanship exhibitions and amateur competitions, thousands of people from hours away come to tiny Rembert, South Carolina, less than an hour east of Columbia.
