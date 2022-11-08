ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback Thursday: Gamecocks vs. Gators

South Carolina will make its way to Gainesville on Saturday looking to win its second game in a row and win only its third game ever in The Swamp. In the series between these two teams, the Gators hold a 29-10-3 record over the Gamecocks. In games played in Gainesville, the Gators have been dominant as they have won 16 of the 18 contests played on their home field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The Show- Nov. 10, 2022

Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. It’s time for episode No. 63 of The Show. We have a packed show today with two regular guests and a national college football bowl expert (we will ask about the Gator Bowl, etc.) in the lineup. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities

With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
communitytimessc.com

Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Garden & Gun

History on Horseback at the Black Cowboy Festival

Some cowboys come in Hummers instead of on horseback now, but the impetus behind the Black Cowboy Festival remains the same: to honor the Black Western pioneers underrepresented in history and popular culture. For this annual weekend of horsemanship exhibitions and amateur competitions, thousands of people from hours away come to tiny Rembert, South Carolina, less than an hour east of Columbia.
REMBERT, SC
