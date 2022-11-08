Tulane men’s basketball gets season opening victory over UMBC

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Men’s basketball opened the 2022-23 season with an 89-67 victory over UMBC on Monday night in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane’s starting five each hit double digit scoring figures with Kevin Cross and Jaylen Forbes leading the way with 21 a piece. R.J. McGee was near perfect going 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc for a total of 16. Sion James nabbed 13 and Jadan Coleman totaled 12.

Cross opened the scoring for the Green Wave, sending them on 21-4 run eight minutes into the first half. UMBC was able to cut the lead to eight with just under three to play, but a late three by Cross would send Tulane into the locker room up 45-32.

UMBC showed life early in the second cutting the lead to three, 54-51. Coleman would sink one from downtown midway through the half to put Tulane up by double digits, 66-55. Going on a 15-5 run Tulane wouldn’t look back, up 22 with three minutes to play. Oton Jankovic would get the last say, with an easy layup to end the game 89-67.

LAGNIAPPE

Jaylen Forbes made his 53rd straight start, the most on the team.

Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 256 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan.16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.

Tulane outrebounded UMBC 38-29.

Forbes is 43 points away from 1000 career points.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}

