Kari Lake slams Dem opponent for not recusing herself as election chief despite run: 'Major ethical problem'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took issue with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs not recusing herself as the state's chief election officer even though she's running.
US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans
Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
Candace Owens latest Trump supporter to question Republican loyalty to former president ahead of 2024
Candace Owens argued that former President Donald Trump is not listening to his base and his current lack of leadership and “paranoia” could cost Republicans looking ahead to 2024.
16 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
Trump files lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee in attempt to block subpoena
Following last month’s landmark decision by the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 to subpoena documents and testimony from former President Donald Trump, a lawsuit has been filed by Trump’s team against the committee.
