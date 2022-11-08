It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers season has gotten off to a poor start as they currently sit at 2-9 with no immediate signs of turning it around. Many have been waiting for the Lakers to make a trade involving Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in order to make the roster upgrades they need. Reports have indicated that Rob Pelinka is planning on waiting until after Thanksgiving and then assessing the team’s needs from there.

