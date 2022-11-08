Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker VI Opens Up About Frustration Of Losing
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost again. The Purple and Gold had to go up against the division rival Sacramento Kings without LeBron James. Despite having a healthy Lonnie Walker VI and Anthony Davis, the team dropped its fifth straight game resulting in a 2-10 record on the season thus far.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses How To Beat Double Teams
While the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 2-10, that record could be much better if the team knew how to execute late and close out games. That has been a huge struggle for the Lakers so far on this young season, which is a bit of a surprise considering they are a veteran group led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Addresses Russell Westbrook’s Questionable Late-Game Decisions
Ever since Russell Westbrook embraced his role off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers and flourished, the veteran point guard hasn’t received much heat for things he’s done on and off the floor. However, Westbrook’s decision-making down the stretch in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: LeBron James Ruled Out With Left Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers return to action on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings looking to snap a four-game losing streak. At 2-9, the Lakers have greatly struggled to start the season and things don’t get easier from here. In this game, they are without star LeBron James who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Questionable Against Kings With Non-COVID Illness
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday morning that Anthony Davis is questionable against the Sacramento Kings due to a non-COVID illness. The illness has been going around the Lakers’ locker room as LeBron James, Wenyen Gabriel, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV have all had it in the last week.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Calls On Russell Westbrook After Thriving In New Sixth Man Role
Los Angeles Lakers fans have been on a roller coaster since the organization traded for Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021. Westbrook has mostly underperformed in a Lakers uniform and the team success hasn’t been there. As a result, his name has constantly been in trade rumors as the Lakers search for roster upgrades.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Trade Not Being Considered
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers season has gotten off to a poor start as they currently sit at 2-9 with no immediate signs of turning it around. Many have been waiting for the Lakers to make a trade involving Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in order to make the roster upgrades they need. Reports have indicated that Rob Pelinka is planning on waiting until after Thanksgiving and then assessing the team’s needs from there.
Comments / 0