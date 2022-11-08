ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker VI Opens Up About Frustration Of Losing

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost again. The Purple and Gold had to go up against the division rival Sacramento Kings without LeBron James. Despite having a healthy Lonnie Walker VI and Anthony Davis, the team dropped its fifth straight game resulting in a 2-10 record on the season thus far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses How To Beat Double Teams

While the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 2-10, that record could be much better if the team knew how to execute late and close out games. That has been a huge struggle for the Lakers so far on this young season, which is a bit of a surprise considering they are a veteran group led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: LeBron James Ruled Out With Left Adductor Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers return to action on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings looking to snap a four-game losing streak. At 2-9, the Lakers have greatly struggled to start the season and things don’t get easier from here. In this game, they are without star LeBron James who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Trade Not Being Considered

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers season has gotten off to a poor start as they currently sit at 2-9 with no immediate signs of turning it around. Many have been waiting for the Lakers to make a trade involving Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in order to make the roster upgrades they need. Reports have indicated that Rob Pelinka is planning on waiting until after Thanksgiving and then assessing the team’s needs from there.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy