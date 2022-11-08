Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
UNC-Wake Forest: Mack Brown Postgame
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) clinched the Coastal Division title with a 36-34 win over Wake Forest Saturday night. In a night that was defined by much-needed late heroics by UNC's defense and a clutch 33-yard field goal kick from sophomore Noah Burnette, the Tar Heels survived the shootout.
The Day After: North Carolina, Coastal Champs
Jason Staples joins host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's The Day After podcast to break down North Carolina's two-point win at Wake Forest on Saturday night. Drake Maye put on another Heisman-worthy show and Josh Downs was once again unstoppable as the Heels secured the ACC Coastal championship. Cam Kelly's interception set up Noah Burnette's game winning field goal and the Tar Heel defense yet again made enough plays in the end.
luminanews.com
Seahawks Pick Up First Win of New Season
Wilmington, NC – Sophomore guard Trazarien White’s 17 points anchored four Seahawks in double-figures to help UNCW crush NCAA Division II Allen, 104-55, in the men’s basketball home opener on Friday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who shot 59.7 percent (43-of-72), evened their record at 1-1...
luminanews.com
Seahawks Men’s Basketball Home Opener
Wilmington, NC – Following a solid performance in the season opener at No. 1 North Carolina, the UNCW men’s basketball team returns to Trask Coliseum tonight to entertain NCAA Division II Allen in the home opener. The Seahawks and Yellow Jackets will tip at 7 p.m. in a...
NC State LB Payton Wilson on disappointing loss to Boston College
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson spoke with members of the media following Senior Day loss to Boston College.
Riley Leonard posting one of best seasons for a QB in Duke program history
On Saturday, Riley Leonard became just the second quarterback in Duke program history to score 10+ rushing touchdowns and 10+ passing touchdowns in a season. After the win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, the third time Leonard has thrown for two touchdowns in his career, his season tally moved to 13 passing scores and ten on the ground.
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
Jeff Hafley Discusses Team Reaction to Big Upset win over NC State
BC's head coach Jeff Hafley has been under fire all season, but silenced critics with a huge win on the road.
(11) South Point shocks (6) Dudley with offensive explosion, 74-41
Greensboro, N.C. — The South Point Red Raiders upset the reigning state champion Dudley Panthers with an outstanding offensive performance on Friday night. When the dust settled, the Red Raiders had put up a whopping 74 points to Dudley's 41. That 74 was more points than Dudley had given...
alamancenews.com
State Playoffs: Eastern, Southern win OT games; Cummings also advances in states
Eastern repeats regular-season win against intracounty rival Williams. Josh Murray scored on a 3-yard run to cap overtime and Eastern Alamance, which trailed by 21 points, completed a rally for a 27-24 victory against rival Williams in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Thursday night in Mebane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot. Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
jocoreport.com
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
luminanews.com
Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced
Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0