Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC-Wake Forest: Mack Brown Postgame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) clinched the Coastal Division title with a 36-34 win over Wake Forest Saturday night. In a night that was defined by much-needed late heroics by UNC's defense and a clutch 33-yard field goal kick from sophomore Noah Burnette, the Tar Heels survived the shootout.
247Sports

The Day After: North Carolina, Coastal Champs

Jason Staples joins host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's The Day After podcast to break down North Carolina's two-point win at Wake Forest on Saturday night. Drake Maye put on another Heisman-worthy show and Josh Downs was once again unstoppable as the Heels secured the ACC Coastal championship. Cam Kelly's interception set up Noah Burnette's game winning field goal and the Tar Heel defense yet again made enough plays in the end.
luminanews.com

Seahawks Pick Up First Win of New Season

Wilmington, NC – Sophomore guard Trazarien White’s 17 points anchored four Seahawks in double-figures to help UNCW crush NCAA Division II Allen, 104-55, in the men’s basketball home opener on Friday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who shot 59.7 percent (43-of-72), evened their record at 1-1...
luminanews.com

Seahawks Men’s Basketball Home Opener

Wilmington, NC – Following a solid performance in the season opener at No. 1 North Carolina, the UNCW men’s basketball team returns to Trask Coliseum tonight to entertain NCAA Division II Allen in the home opener. The Seahawks and Yellow Jackets will tip at 7 p.m. in a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot. Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
luminanews.com

Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced

Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
247Sports

247Sports

