Chapel Hill, NC

UNC-Wake Forest: Mack Brown Postgame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) clinched the Coastal Division title with a 36-34 win over Wake Forest Saturday night. In a night that was defined by much-needed late heroics by UNC's defense and a clutch 33-yard field goal kick from sophomore Noah Burnette, the Tar Heels survived the shootout.
UNC Defense Makes Plays to Seal Coastal Championship

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- Trailing 34-33, with the ball on North Carolina's own 33-yard line with 5:47 remaining, UNC head coach Mack Brown decided to punt and trust his defense. "I had to make a decision on fourth and five," Brown said. "Do you trust our defense? Or do you have...
Photos: Tar Heels Outduel Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- North Carolina and Wake Forest ran up the scoreboard early, but it was late plays by the defense that enabled the Tar Heels to take this one, 36-34. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins has all the action from Truist Field ...
Duke leads Draftables with 6 NBA prospects

We began this year’s NBA Draft coverage by ascertaining exactly how things work behind the scenes. We spoke to representatives from ten of the most successful front offices in the NBA and they all dished, anonymously, on their process. None put prospects in order or ranked them before January...
DURHAM, NC
