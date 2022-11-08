ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Delays Team Visits After Clearing Injury Rehab

The free agency of Odell Beckham Jr. has become a major story in the past week, as he was medically cleared to play, but the veteran wideout isn't going to rush back. "He was in fact cleared medically (this week)," NFL reporter Jay Glazer said on Fox Sunday morning. "So teams wanted to bring him in this coming week. Odell wants to hold off, wants to take about two weeks to get himself back into football shape. Look for him to try and sign, perhaps, right after Thanksgiving."
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade

Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Says Buccaneers' Attitude, Effort Has Been 'Below the Line' This Season

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said "the most embarrassing part" of his team right now is the "effort level on game day" as it approaches a game against the scorching-hot Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Sunday. "Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort—which, that’s probably the most...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Top Storylines for QBs in 2nd Half of 2022 NFL Season

For good reason, quarterbacks hog the spotlight. It's the most important position on the field, and NFL franchises can spend decades mired in a search for a quality long-term player. During the latter half of the 2022 season, there's a wide variety of storylines that still deserve our attention. And...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

1 Player on Each NFL Team Who Could Break Out Before the 2022 Season Ends

Progression in the NFL isn't always linear. Sometimes, it just takes a while for things to "click" for a young player. As we approach the second half of the NFL season, there is still plenty of time for players to break out. Consider Amon-Ra St. Brown last season. The Lions receiver had just two games with 65 or more yards in the first 10 games of the season.
Deadline

The Late John Madden To Get NFL Three-Network Thanksgiving Salute, Helmet Image And More On His Special Day

John Madden, the ex-coach and broadcaster who became synonymous with Thanksgiving thanks to his turkey leg awards to star players, will be honored by the NFL this year with several commemorative features. With his telestrator and his penchant for yelling “Boom!” after a big play, Madden was as much a part of the Thanksgiving holiday as a family gathering. Madden died at age 85 last year, and the National Football League is going to reflect on his lasting contributions with the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.” The league hopes for the event to mark the start of another holiday tradition, offering special...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Questionable for Cardinals Game After Suffering Concussion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. However, McVay added Stafford is "making good progress." The Rams placed Stafford in concussion protocol Tuesday. McVay told reporters that the team's medical staff...
Bleacher Report

Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp, More NFL Players Advocate for Grass Fields over Turf amid Safety Debate

As more information comes out about the rate of injuries in the NFL, a number of players are speaking out in favor of the real surface instead of the artificial stuff. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp tweeted Saturday, calling this an "age-old issue" and one that is worth a discussion between players and teams.
Bleacher Report

NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields

In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...
Bleacher Report

Giants' Saquon Barkley Headlines Madden 23 Midseason Ratings Update

Running backs are the highlight of this week's Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 9. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley saw a nice increase to his rating midway through the 2022 campaign, jumping from a 92 overall in Week 8 to a 93 overall in Week 9. When the game was launched, he was ranked 86 overall.
Bleacher Report

Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10

Fantasy football managers could be scrambling for help with several key players navigating injuries ahead of Week 10. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray are both uncertain for Sunday, leaving limited trustworthy options at quarterback heading into the week. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy