The free agency of Odell Beckham Jr. has become a major story in the past week, as he was medically cleared to play, but the veteran wideout isn't going to rush back. "He was in fact cleared medically (this week)," NFL reporter Jay Glazer said on Fox Sunday morning. "So teams wanted to bring him in this coming week. Odell wants to hold off, wants to take about two weeks to get himself back into football shape. Look for him to try and sign, perhaps, right after Thanksgiving."

2 HOURS AGO