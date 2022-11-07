The red wave just waved goodbye. In Connecticut, at least, and maybe even nationally as control of Congress may not be known for days and perhaps weeks. Closer to home Governor Ned Lamont handed Republican Bob Stefanowski a double-digit loss to claim another four-year term, all other state constitutional offices went to Democrats and the Dems also maintained lopsided majorities in the legislature.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO