Bridgeport, CT

onlyinbridgeport.com

Going Out The Door, Garcia Whines The Sour Grapes Of “Politics”

Outgoing Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia cites “politics” as the reason she was passed over for the permanent position. She’s right, but not in the manner she thinks. The internal racial politics Garcia created in the police department, including the marginalizing of Captain Lonnie Blackwell and the retirement of Captain Roderick Porter whom Mayor Joe Ganim announced on Thursday as the new chief, were factors in Ganim’s decision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Red Wave Flames Out – Ned Stuffs Stef, Dick Floods Leora’s Levy – See Results

The red wave just waved goodbye. In Connecticut, at least, and maybe even nationally as control of Congress may not be known for days and perhaps weeks. Closer to home Governor Ned Lamont handed Republican Bob Stefanowski a double-digit loss to claim another four-year term, all other state constitutional offices went to Democrats and the Dems also maintained lopsided majorities in the legislature.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Watch: Ganim Introduces Chief Porter

Today, Mayor Ganim announced new leadership in the Bridgeport Police Department. Following an extensive search and selection process that was led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Mayor Ganim was pleased to announce that Roderick Porter will serve as the City of Bridgeport’s Chief of Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

