New York City, NY

DSNY – NYC Leaf Collection 2022

Free fall leaf collection is available across the city each November and December. It’s easy to participate. Place leaf and yard waste in paper lawn and leaf bags. or in an open, unlined container. Set it out at the curb at 4pm the night before your collection day. Learn...
