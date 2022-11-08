Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Augusta Free Press
King Rice on UVA frosh Ryan Dunn: ‘Reminds me a lot’ of De’Andre Hunter
Ryan Dunn was a late bloomer as a prep recruit, for the longest time under the radar, then started getting interest from the big boys late. “I wish Rick Pitino (at Iona) would have got that kid. I know Rick was the only guy recruiting him, and then Tony saw him late, and he ends up at Virginia. Everybody talked about Dunn, and you can see he’s going to be a really good one,” Monmouth coach King Rice said Friday, after Dunn, in his first action at Virginia, went for 13 points, six boards, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench in an 89-42 UVA win.
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Todd Centeio passes for 304 yards, keying Dukes’ 37-3 win at ODU
The question JMU Football has been facing is whether quarterback Todd Centeio is healthy or not. The Dukes’ coach put him at about 80 percent on Saturday, and it showed in his performance as the Dukes won at Old Dominion, 37-3. Centeio, who did not play two weeks ago...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond gets 21 from Jason Nelson: Spiders defeat Northern Iowa, 68-55
Jason Nelson scored 21 points to lead Richmond to a 68-55 win over Northern Friday night at the Robins Center. Fans in their seats before the game saw the Spiders receive their 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship rings and witnessed the unveiling of the team’s 2022 A-10 Championship and 2022 NCAA Tournament banners.
Augusta Free Press
VCU Basketball: Rams pull away late to defeat upset-minded Morgan State, 69-54
Brandon Johns Jr. scored a game-high 15 points and converted several critical second-half baskets as VCU pulled away late to defeat Morgan State, 69-54, Saturday night at the Siegel Center. Johns connected on 6-of-10 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds for the Black and Gold (2-0). Senior forward David...
Augusta Free Press
VMI Football: Keydets come up short again, dropping road finale at Wofford, 34-16
VMI Football dropped its road finale at Wofford by a final of 34-16. The Keydets (1-9, 0-7 SoCon) got a nice passing day from Seth Morgan, who was 21-of-38 passing for 264 yards, a TD and an INT. Wofford (3-7, 3-4 SoCon) dominated on the ground, piling up 232 yards...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia shuts out Farleigh Dickinson in NCAA Tournament, 4-0
Third-seeded Virginia built on a 1-0 halftime lead with three second-half goals on its way to a 4-0 shutout win over Farleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (14-3-3) got on the board in the seventh minute when Maggie...
Augusta Free Press
#18 Virginia gets 15 from McKneely, 13 from Dunn, coasts to 89-42 win over Monmouth
Monmouth, coming off a 21-13 season in 2021-2022, was able to hang around with #18 Virginia for 10 minutes Friday night. UVA coach Tony Bennett got what he wanted otherwise – plenty of minutes for his bench, including freshmen Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn – in an 89-42 win.
Augusta Free Press
George Mason shoots 54.7 percent, runs away from Longwood, 83-69
George Mason never trailed and received contributions across the roster in Friday night’s 83-69 triumph over Longwood before 5,185 fans inside EagleBank Arena. The Lancers – picked to win the Big South after capturing the league crown last season – hung around all night, but could not move closer than eight in the second half.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: JMU Football faces ODU looking to snap three-game losing streak
The JMU Football team will look to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes travel to face Old Dominion in Sun Belt action. JMU is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while the Monarchs, also losers of three straight, are 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt. One team has to snap their losing streak in this one, but it’s tricky to pick who.
Augusta Free Press
To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen
If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
Augusta Free Press
UVA fans have been anticipating a Kadin Shedrick breakout: Might this finally be the year?
Kadin Shedrick’s first two years at UVA saw him redshirted as a freshman, then suffer a bit of a setback with an illness that cost him eight games of his redshirt freshman year in 2020-2021 that undid a lot of the gains he’d made in the weight room.
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Live updates, analysis from Virginia vs. Pitt
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College announces undergraduate engineering major
With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
Augusta Free Press
Three Notch’d Road set to present four Western Noël concerts beginning Dec. 2
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble continues its 2022–23 season with Western Noël: French, Dutch, British & Belgian with public concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond running Dec. 2-5. The performances will take place:. Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 301...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for week of Nov. 14-18
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance scheduled from Nov. 14-18
VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the Lynchburg District for the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance
The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
Augusta Free Press
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Updates: Road construction, maintenance for Nov. 14-18
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
Get into the habit: Nunsense set for two-week run at The Wayne Theatre
For nearly 40 years, “Nunsense” has made audiences laugh. Tonight, the show opens at The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro and runs this weekend and next weekend. A nun accidentally kills a majority of her fellow nuns and asks a group of other nuns, including the Rev. Mother Superior, to assist her in burying the bodies and the crime.
