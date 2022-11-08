ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Rice on UVA frosh Ryan Dunn: ‘Reminds me a lot’ of De’Andre Hunter

Ryan Dunn was a late bloomer as a prep recruit, for the longest time under the radar, then started getting interest from the big boys late. “I wish Rick Pitino (at Iona) would have got that kid. I know Rick was the only guy recruiting him, and then Tony saw him late, and he ends up at Virginia. Everybody talked about Dunn, and you can see he’s going to be a really good one,” Monmouth coach King Rice said Friday, after Dunn, in his first action at Virginia, went for 13 points, six boards, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench in an 89-42 UVA win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Richmond gets 21 from Jason Nelson: Spiders defeat Northern Iowa, 68-55

Jason Nelson scored 21 points to lead Richmond to a 68-55 win over Northern Friday night at the Robins Center. Fans in their seats before the game saw the Spiders receive their 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship rings and witnessed the unveiling of the team’s 2022 A-10 Championship and 2022 NCAA Tournament banners.
RICHMOND, VA
George Mason shoots 54.7 percent, runs away from Longwood, 83-69

George Mason never trailed and received contributions across the roster in Friday night’s 83-69 triumph over Longwood before 5,185 fans inside EagleBank Arena. The Lancers – picked to win the Big South after capturing the league crown last season – hung around all night, but could not move closer than eight in the second half.
FARMVILLE, VA
Game Preview: JMU Football faces ODU looking to snap three-game losing streak

The JMU Football team will look to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes travel to face Old Dominion in Sun Belt action. JMU is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while the Monarchs, also losers of three straight, are 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt. One team has to snap their losing streak in this one, but it’s tricky to pick who.
NORFOLK, VA
To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen

If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Live Blog: Live updates, analysis from Virginia vs. Pitt

Feel free to join in. It don’t cost nothing. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Bridgewater College announces undergraduate engineering major

With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance scheduled from Nov. 14-18

VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the Lynchburg District for the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance

The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
STAUNTON, VA
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
RICHMOND, VA
Staunton District Traffic Updates: Road construction, maintenance for Nov. 14-18

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
STAUNTON, VA
Get into the habit: Nunsense set for two-week run at The Wayne Theatre

For nearly 40 years, “Nunsense” has made audiences laugh. Tonight, the show opens at The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro and runs this weekend and next weekend. A nun accidentally kills a majority of her fellow nuns and asks a group of other nuns, including the Rev. Mother Superior, to assist her in burying the bodies and the crime.
WAYNESBORO, VA

