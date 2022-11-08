Read full article on original website
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
Saints Inactives vs. Steelers: Callaway, Maye, Davenport Out for Week 10
RB Mark Ingram (knee) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Davenport, Maye, Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), and P.J. Williams (illness) were all questionable going into the game. The Saints called up Jordan Howard and Bryce Thompson from the practice squad for this game, while also signing Josh Andrews to the active roster to work in place of Erik McCoy.
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
Bears and Lions: Fantasy Football and Betting Forecast
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields' ability to help fantasy football owners as a starter this week is nearly unquestioned. Virtually every fantasy column written this week devotes prominent space to his exploits and potential. It also says something about his ability to play on despite...
Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four wins a row when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines. 1. Brissett Back in South Florida. When this game was...
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?
The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
Mike Sielski: The unsung hero of the Eagles’ season is a guy on their shakiest unit
PHILADELPHIA — Millions of kids grow up dreaming of playing in the NFL. None of those kids grow up dreaming of playing special teams in the NFL. But then, in his athletic career, Zech McPhearson already has gotten accustomed to adjusting. When he enrolled in Penn State in 2016,...
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
Seahawks spieltag in Deutschland: The scene from Munich before kickoff at Allianz Arena
The first-ever Seahawks game day in Germany began with fog. Then the sun came out about two hours before kickoff of the first NFL regular-season game in this historic country, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Geno Smith came off being superimposed onto the top of the Olympiaturm tower in...
Target cashier, Walmart stocker, paperboy: Patriots reveal jobs before NFL stardom
FOXBORO, Mass. — For a 24-year-old professional athlete on the precipice of stardom, muscular and powerful at six-foot flat and 227 pounds, naturally this confession tumbles slowly out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s mouth. Stevenson may not fear getting buried at the bottom of a pile of tacklers or a...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Coming off a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep the momentum going on their home field for Week 10. Rolling into town are the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that hasn't squared off against Kansas City since back in 2019. The Chiefs have won the last five matchups in this series by a combined score of 159-76, so things haven't exactly been competitive on the other side of the field. With that said, this year's Jacksonville team has a potent offense under new head coach Doug Pederson, and he'll look to steal a win on the road against someone he's very familiar with: Andy Reid.
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are looking to breathe new life into their seasons with a victory on Sunday. We have the biggest keys that the Raiders need to hit come out on the winning side, and final predictions for the game. Can the Raiders defense take advantage...
Colts Owner Defied Advisers to Hire Saturday as Interim Coach, per Report
By hiring Jeff Saturday as the Colts‘ interim head coach, owner Jim Irsay made a decision that many figures around the NFL openly questioned. It also appears as if Irsay’s decision didn’t initially go over well within the organization either. Irsay hired Saturday despite top team executives...
WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put together one of their most complete games of the season as the team leads the Seattle Seahawks 21-3 in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tom Brady and the offense produced back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter while the defense shut out the Seahawks in the opening half.
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
