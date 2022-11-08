ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Tri-City Herald

Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB

The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Saints Inactives vs. Steelers: Callaway, Maye, Davenport Out for Week 10

RB Mark Ingram (knee) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Davenport, Maye, Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), and P.J. Williams (illness) were all questionable going into the game. The Saints called up Jordan Howard and Bryce Thompson from the practice squad for this game, while also signing Josh Andrews to the active roster to work in place of Erik McCoy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Bears and Lions: Fantasy Football and Betting Forecast

View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields' ability to help fantasy football owners as a starter this week is nearly unquestioned. Virtually every fantasy column written this week devotes prominent space to his exploits and potential. It also says something about his ability to play on despite...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four wins a row when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines. 1. Brissett Back in South Florida. When this game was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming off a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep the momentum going on their home field for Week 10. Rolling into town are the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that hasn't squared off against Kansas City since back in 2019. The Chiefs have won the last five matchups in this series by a combined score of 159-76, so things haven't exactly been competitive on the other side of the field. With that said, this year's Jacksonville team has a potent offense under new head coach Doug Pederson, and he'll look to steal a win on the road against someone he's very familiar with: Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are looking to breathe new life into their seasons with a victory on Sunday. We have the biggest keys that the Raiders need to hit come out on the winning side, and final predictions for the game. Can the Raiders defense take advantage...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put together one of their most complete games of the season as the team leads the Seattle Seahawks 21-3 in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tom Brady and the offense produced back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter while the defense shut out the Seahawks in the opening half.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy