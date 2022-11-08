Coming off a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep the momentum going on their home field for Week 10. Rolling into town are the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that hasn't squared off against Kansas City since back in 2019. The Chiefs have won the last five matchups in this series by a combined score of 159-76, so things haven't exactly been competitive on the other side of the field. With that said, this year's Jacksonville team has a potent offense under new head coach Doug Pederson, and he'll look to steal a win on the road against someone he's very familiar with: Andy Reid.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO