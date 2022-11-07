Read full article on original website
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan
John Salley shares a story of how he was punched for saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss had an incredible relationship. They came to the Los Angeles Lakers almost simultaneously, with Buss picking Johnson as the face of his franchise as soon as he landed. His daughter Jeanie revealed why her father picked Magic, saying that he did a lot of...
NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee
Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
An NBA insider revealed that James Wiseman would be the likeliest player to be moved if the Warriors do make a trade this season.
Dwight Howard says he was willing to return to Lakers, team didn’t want to give multi-year deals to players over 30
The Dwight Howard and Lakers partnership has been one that has experienced lots of ups and downs throughout three different stints. It was never lower than in his first stint, it was never higher than him helping the Lakers win a title and it was a roller coaster in-between. After...
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will Multiple Times."
The NBA's ambitious 15-game slate on Monday brought a lot of exhilarating action to our screens but only one game where both teams were held to under 100 points, as the Dallas Mavericks pulled out a 96-94 win after Kevin Durant missed clutch free throws that could have tied the game up. Luka Doncic led the Mavs by scoring 36 of their 96 points on the night.
NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
Report: Lakers promised LeBron they would compete to get him to extend, and he doesn’t want to waste another season
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ime Udoka reportedly expected to land another coaching job despite Nets snub
The Nets decided not to hire Ime Udoka, but he’s expected to eventually land another head coaching job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski said Brooklyn conducted a thorough investigation of the suspended Celtics coach, but determined it was “too difficult” to bring him on board because of the turmoil surrounding the team.
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been as bad as many people had predicted. When the Lakers were losing games last year, it came as a surprise because of the high expectations put on them before the season. This season, everybody saw this coming a mile away and the Lakers' front office still made no major moves to improve the team for this season.
Timberwolves bottom out as D'Angelo Russell doesn't check in
The Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped five of their last six games after a 129-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The struggles may have reached a low point in the second quarter when Minnesota had just four players on the court during a Suns' possession that ended in a 3 for Phoenix.
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
Grizzlies broadcasters got so mad they couldn’t even call the game, and it was wonderful
There is a charm to a local sports broadcast. Sports is about energy, and passion, and a way to draw that out of fans is with the MCs of the event. While the local broadcast team is clearly biased, it’s more MSNBC than Fox News. Their job is not to paint themselves in the team colors and lead “de-fense” chants, but they do service the fans who tuned in to watch the local team do battle. So when something is amiss, the local sports broadcaster is there to feel it with the viewer.
