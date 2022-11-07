ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will Multiple Times."

The NBA's ambitious 15-game slate on Monday brought a lot of exhilarating action to our screens but only one game where both teams were held to under 100 points, as the Dallas Mavericks pulled out a 96-94 win after Kevin Durant missed clutch free throws that could have tied the game up. Luka Doncic led the Mavs by scoring 36 of their 96 points on the night.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as bad as many people had predicted. When the Lakers were losing games last year, it came as a surprise because of the high expectations put on them before the season. This season, everybody saw this coming a mile away and the Lakers' front office still made no major moves to improve the team for this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Timberwolves bottom out as D'Angelo Russell doesn't check in

The Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped five of their last six games after a 129-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The struggles may have reached a low point in the second quarter when Minnesota had just four players on the court during a Suns' possession that ended in a 3 for Phoenix.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Deadspin

Grizzlies broadcasters got so mad they couldn’t even call the game, and it was wonderful

There is a charm to a local sports broadcast. Sports is about energy, and passion, and a way to draw that out of fans is with the MCs of the event. While the local broadcast team is clearly biased, it’s more MSNBC than Fox News. Their job is not to paint themselves in the team colors and lead “de-fense” chants, but they do service the fans who tuned in to watch the local team do battle. So when something is amiss, the local sports broadcaster is there to feel it with the viewer.
MEMPHIS, TN

