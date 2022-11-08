For the fifth time in six years, Ball State women’s volleyball will take part in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament. “We realized what was still in our control and we’re definitely still in a position to win the league and host and be in that first-place spot,” head coach Kelli Miller Phillips said. “It is a huge part of our goals and we want to be continuing to rise to them by the end of the year but it feels good to be one step closer.”

MUNCIE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO