ballstatedailynews.com
Three takeaways from Ball State men's basketball's first loss of the season
In Ball State’s (1-1, 0-0 MAC) first game on the road this season, they fell short to Indiana State (2-0, 0-0 MVC) 83-71. The Sycamores jumped out to an early lead which, despite a good second half, the Cardinals could not recover from. This was the first Division-1 matchup...
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State splits weekend series with Ohio, clinches MAC Tournament spot
For the fifth time in six years, Ball State women’s volleyball will take part in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament. “We realized what was still in our control and we’re definitely still in a position to win the league and host and be in that first-place spot,” head coach Kelli Miller Phillips said. “It is a huge part of our goals and we want to be continuing to rise to them by the end of the year but it feels good to be one step closer.”
ballstatedailynews.com
The third destination: Jaquan Amos' journey to Ball State football
For the average person, five years may seem like the blink of an eye. To graduate student safety Jaquan Amos, it has molded him into the man he is today. Ball State is Amos’ third destination in the last five years for his college career. Before making his way to Muncie, he spent a year in Ames, Iowa, with the Iowa State Cyclones, shortly after playing three years in his hometown of Philadelphia with the Villanova Wildcats.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State Honors College Dean John Emert is set to retire in 2023
Ball State University holds a soft spot in John Emert’s heart, he said. The University saw his potential and because of it, he has been able to see his own growth. Emert is retiring from his position as dean of the honors college May 31, 2023. Emert has been with Ball State since 1989, starting as an assistant professor of mathematics.
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Person shot at McDonald's at 38th and Keystone
A person was shot Monday afternoon at a McDonald's at 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Indianapolis fugitive sentenced after he was found living under another name in Utah
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 58-year-old Indianapolis man to seven and a half years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion after he was found and arrested in Utah. According to court documents, Jody Russell Trapp was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based...
2 men shot in Richmond during argument, police say
Two men were shot following a verbal altercation late Sunday, according to the Richmond Police Depatment.
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
wgnsradio.com
Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.
(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
wrtv.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a driver, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says the person was hit on Nov. 2 around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Madison and Lawrence Avenues. Their identity has not been publicly released. Certified accident...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run
ISP said 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes is driving a black Ford F-150 with sheriff decals and no light bar.
Woman dies 2 days after being shot on Indy's northeast side
A woman has died after she was shot earlier this week on the city's northeast side, according to IMPD and the Marion County Coroner's Office.
