Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball officially signs three commits to Class of 2023
While Missouri men’s basketball’s season is just beginning, the Tigers received some positive news regarding the team’s future. Missouri’s three commitments from the Class of 2023 — point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler — all signed letters of intent Wednesday to join the Tigers next season. MU coach Dennis Gates looks forward to what the trio can offer and hinted that he may not be done searching for more talent from the 2023 class.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana
Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri defense focuses on tempo as it prepares for test at Tennessee
Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College men's and women's soccer collect AMC awards
College College women’s soccer won four of the major individual season awards and had six players named to the American Midwest Conference first team. Brooke Schneider was honored as the AMC’s Player of the Year.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27
Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz’s salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
Columbia Missourian
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
National Weather Service projects 50-degree temperature drop in Columbia
Temperatures in Columbia are expected to plummet almost 50 degrees within the next 16 hours. Thursday temperatures are projected to reach 80 degrees, while Friday morning highs will hit just 30 degrees.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia hits record high temperature Wednesday; third record set this month
Temperatures in Columbia reached into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 78 degrees set in 1999. It is the third National Weather Service record set already this month. On Nov. 1, a new high minimum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded, and a record high of 81 degrees was recorded Nov. 4.
Columbia Missourian
2022 Boone County, Missouri election results
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. For Missouri House races and county races, all precincts are reporting.
Columbia Missourian
Four businesses recognize October hires and employee awards
Career Moves highlights new hires and promotions at mid-Missouri businesses on a monthly basis based on news releases from businesses. If you’d like to submit a promotion, hire or award, please email it to news@columbiamissourian.com. Central BankChad McMinn was hired as a relationship manager at Central Bank of Boone...
Columbia Missourian
City recycling services fall short of potential
Recycling efforts are increasingly being hampered by contamination that has risen since the advent of the city’s blue recycling bags, according to Columbia Recovery Superintendent Nicholas Paul. On a recent tour of the city’s Material Recovery Facility at 5700 Peabody Road, Paul pointed out how the improper mixing of...
Columbia Missourian
Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide
Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
Columbia Missourian
City leaders must rethink 'Columbia Connect' plan. Surveillance cameras don't foster equity.
Editor's note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens. We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances, but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Parks and Recreation seeks public feedback on Cosmo Bike Park plans
A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
Columbia Missourian
Yes We Cannabis
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Council members provide details on trash pickup changes
Several members of the Columbia City Council are reaching out on social media and email to provide additional details on the city’s planned move to automated trash pickup. Council received a briefing Monday before its formal session and encouraged staff to begin drafting a plan to switch to roll carts and automated trucks to pick up trash in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Dems take majority of Boone County House district seats
Four of the five Democratic candidates running for Boone County’s state House seats won their races Tuesday night. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith ran as unopposed Democrats in the 45th and 46th Districts, respectively.
Columbia Missourian
CPS set record-high meal service and nutrition revenue
With the aid of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, Columbia Public Schools served a record high of 15,995 daily meals last school year while also breaking district records for both breakfast and lunch services. The district served 1.8 million lunches and 915,626 breakfasts during the 2021-22 school year, demonstrating a rebound...
Columbia Missourian
Election Day: What to know before you go to vote in Boone County
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters select county officials, state legislators and new members of Congress. Key races being decided include the Boone County Presiding Commissioner along with county auditor, county treasurer and recorder of deeds. All five of Boone County’s state House seats are contained in the county thanks to redistricting, with three races being contested. Previously, some of the House districts extended beyond county lines.
