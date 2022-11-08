Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO