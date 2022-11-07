Missourians voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana, moving the state toward a sizable expansion of its cannabis industry. Amendment 3 also will give people previously convicted of certain cannabis-related offenses the chance to have those charges expunged. "It’s a new world for the state,” one cannabis activist said. Another measure, Amendment 1, failed to win voter approval, denying the state access to a broader range of investment options. Plus, Missouri will send three new Republicans to Washington as part of its congressional delegation. Most notably, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for the state's U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Get the scoop on election results and all the day's business news below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO