Peter Chauvin
3d ago
ubi is very expensive...5$m would give 1000 people a one time payment of 5k....oh wow that will really show everyone how great socialism is
7
Steven Brody
3d ago
Haven’t picked up the trash in weeks. Sixty of the trash trucks, which also function as snow plows, are broken down. I know, let’s give money away for no reason.
4
Nene scratches
2d ago
how about build a homeless affordable housing for all our brothers and sisters that's out on the street instead of a basic universal guarantee income which it would benefit low income households the most but I'm more concerned about men and women on the street take that five point some million dollars and Bill to facilities for for the homeless or build small one bedroom cots for the home anything
2
St. Louis area churches help erase people’s medical debt
Churches are banding together to raise money to help residents wipe out medical debt.
Beyond Housing helps low-income families find housing in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Renting a home in St. Louis is beyond tough. Inflation has made the situation much grimmer as rent is rising four times faster than income. And for many people in the St. Louis area, that means people who make low wages are likely doing things they do not want to do in order to have a roof over their heads.
Board of Aldermen President-Elect Megan Green tells KMOX what she plans to tackle first
Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green won the election for President of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, and she joined “The Show” on KMOX to talk about what the next few months will look like.
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
KMOV
New bill to nearly double aldermen salaries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill will be introduced Thursday, that would nearly double the salaries for aldermen serving the City of St. Louis. The requested increase to salaries is known as Board Bill Number 119. It raises current salaries for all aldermen, except the president. The current...
'You didn’t bring us one number': Hazelwood school board members demand sampling data from Jana preliminary results
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's news one would be eager to hear: "There's no harm to students at your school when it comes to radioactive contamination." However, when this contradicts another recent report, it creates confusion and even more concerns. This is the case for Jana Elementary in Florissant, Missouri.
laduenews.com
Saint Louis University researcher studies impact of neighborhood walking on health, needed improvements to infrastructure
“Walk more.” Primary care physicians say it all the time for many reasons. Walking is one of the best ways to work physical activity into a daily routine, which is why it’s commonly recommended for weight loss, cardiovascular conditioning, musculoskeletal rehabilitation and other health benefits. It’s supposed to be free and easy.
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis river development to get tax breaks; Core & Main to make acquisition
Missourians voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana, moving the state toward a sizable expansion of its cannabis industry. Amendment 3 also will give people previously convicted of certain cannabis-related offenses the chance to have those charges expunged. "It’s a new world for the state,” one cannabis activist said. Another measure, Amendment 1, failed to win voter approval, denying the state access to a broader range of investment options. Plus, Missouri will send three new Republicans to Washington as part of its congressional delegation. Most notably, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for the state's U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Get the scoop on election results and all the day's business news below.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
KMOV
Kirkwood company sells anti-theft fogging systems that blind burglars with fog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kirkwood-based Density USA will install its first anti-theft fogging devices next week. Scott Bader founded the company after hearing the frustrations of businesses hit by burglars. “I got to thinking as well that there has to be a different way to stop people from stealing,...
KSDK
Amid continued radioactivity concerns at Jana Elementary, new study finds other chemicals nearby
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The years Kim Visintine had with her son Zach just weren’t enough. “We were blessed with him for six years of life," said Visintine, a former North County resident. Zach died from a rare brain tumor. “That is typically found in folks who've been exposed...
edglentoday.com
United Steel Workers Announces Union Reaches New Four-Year Agreement With U.S. Steel
PITTSBURGH - The United Steelworkers (USW) has announced that the union has reached a tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract on behalf of roughly 13,000 members of 13 local unions at U.S. Steel facilities featuring major economic and contract language improvements. U.S. Steel represents workers at Granite City Steel....
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
missouribusinessalert.com
Public relations specialist shares insights on pitching small businesses to media outlets
Building a relationship with media outlets can be as easy as getting a coffee with a reporter, public relations expert Denise Bentele said. Bentele, the CEO and founder of Common Ground Public Relations in Chesterfield, said small business owners who are looking to get media coverage can introduce themselves to a reporter and explain their business and topics where they may be a helpful source. Bentele has experience in employee communications, media relations and crisis management for companies of all sizes.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
Byers' Beat: Battle over crime lab evidence ends with unexpected compromise, another still wages
ST. LOUIS — One battle for the St. Louis Police Department with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office ended after nearly two years this week, while another that’s been waging for four years continues. Drug evidence piling up from old cases at the St. Louis Crime...
