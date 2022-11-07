ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Peter Chauvin
3d ago

ubi is very expensive...5$m would give 1000 people a one time payment of 5k....oh wow that will really show everyone how great socialism is

Steven Brody
3d ago

Haven’t picked up the trash in weeks. Sixty of the trash trucks, which also function as snow plows, are broken down. I know, let’s give money away for no reason.

Nene scratches
2d ago

how about build a homeless affordable housing for all our brothers and sisters that's out on the street instead of a basic universal guarantee income which it would benefit low income households the most but I'm more concerned about men and women on the street take that five point some million dollars and Bill to facilities for for the homeless or build small one bedroom cots for the home anything

KMOV

Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New bill to nearly double aldermen salaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill will be introduced Thursday, that would nearly double the salaries for aldermen serving the City of St. Louis. The requested increase to salaries is known as Board Bill Number 119. It raises current salaries for all aldermen, except the president. The current...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Saint Louis University researcher studies impact of neighborhood walking on health, needed improvements to infrastructure

“Walk more.” Primary care physicians say it all the time for many reasons. Walking is one of the best ways to work physical activity into a daily routine, which is why it’s commonly recommended for weight loss, cardiovascular conditioning, musculoskeletal rehabilitation and other health benefits. It’s supposed to be free and easy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis river development to get tax breaks; Core & Main to make acquisition

Missourians voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana, moving the state toward a sizable expansion of its cannabis industry. Amendment 3 also will give people previously convicted of certain cannabis-related offenses the chance to have those charges expunged. "It’s a new world for the state,” one cannabis activist said. Another measure, Amendment 1, failed to win voter approval, denying the state access to a broader range of investment options. Plus, Missouri will send three new Republicans to Washington as part of its congressional delegation. Most notably, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for the state's U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Get the scoop on election results and all the day's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Public relations specialist shares insights on pitching small businesses to media outlets

Building a relationship with media outlets can be as easy as getting a coffee with a reporter, public relations expert Denise Bentele said. Bentele, the CEO and founder of Common Ground Public Relations in Chesterfield, said small business owners who are looking to get media coverage can introduce themselves to a reporter and explain their business and topics where they may be a helpful source. Bentele has experience in employee communications, media relations and crisis management for companies of all sizes.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
edglentoday.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties

ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
ILLINOIS STATE

