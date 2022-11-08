Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 9: Another Stellar Game for Tua Tagovailoa

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 9 of the NFL season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Week 9 Top 5

1. Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season.

2. Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne had arguably his best game of the season, tallying a sack and six tackles, including FOUR for loss.

3. Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after completing 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night. This is the Eagles' best start to a season in franchise history.

4. Rashaan Evans

Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles once again with 12, including one for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble (recovered by offense). The offseason free agent pickup has become one of, if not the best players on the Falcons defense this season.

5. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed nine times for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

Other notable performances

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey led Baltimore in tackles with seven, including one for loss and recorded a third-down sack in the redzone. Humphrey is yet to allow a touchdown this season.

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in five of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. After nine weeks staying near the top of the receiving yards list, Waddle has likely solidified himself as the best WR2 in the league this season.

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris finished with five tackles, including one for loss and forced a fumble (recovered by offense) while playing 100-percent of the snaps.

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen's two solo tackles against the Vikings were behind the line of scrimmage. Allen also recorded four QB hits, including a sack.

Monday night injury updates

New York Giants safety and defensive captain Xavier McKinney injured his hand in an ATV accident in Cabo during the bye week. McKinney stated that he'd "miss a few weeks,".

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position